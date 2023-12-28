Latest

Russian Engineer ‘Kills Himself After Rocket He Designed Kills His Grandmother in Kharkiv’
Russia
14 hours ago
In a suicide note, Gorobets Anton Igorevich reportedly said he “couldn’t live with it,” adding: “What is happening now is a horror and a nightmare.”
By Kyiv Post
India Pivots Away From Russian Arms, But Will Retain Strong Ties
Russia
22 hours ago
India is seeking to distance itself from its largest arms supplier after Russia’s ability to supply munitions and spares was hobbled by the war in Ukraine.
By Euroactiv
Russian Bombers Were Destroyed in Russia After 600 Kilometers Spec Ops Infiltration
Drones
Jan. 24, 13:02
Ukraine’s military intelligence department disclosed details of a special operation during which three Russian Tu-22M3 bombers were destroyed at the Soltsy airfield in the Novgorod region of Russia.
By Kateryna Zakharchenko
Why Isn’t Russia’s Kinzhal Missile Living Up to Its Hype? (Pun Intended)
Air Defenses
Jan. 23, 13:31
Military analysts hoping to learn lessons from the tactics, weapons and technology used by both sides in the war in Ukraine all agree that Russia’s Kinzhal 47-M2 missile has been the biggest letdown.
By Steve Brown
National Police Seize Tons of Explosives, Millions of Cartridges, and Thousands of Grenades
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Jan. 23, 08:08
The National Police chief said officers are now seizing many more weapons, but not currently taking away the weapons distributed to citizens at the beginning of the war.
By Julia Struck
How Ukraine’s M2 Bradleys Take Out Russia's Best T-90 Tanks in-depth
Tanks
Jan. 20, 15:29
The US-manufactured Bradley is stand-out weapon on the battlefield in Ukraine thanks to its powerful weapons, outstanding optics and excellent cross-country ability.
By Bohdan Tuzov
France to Produce 78 Caesar Howitzers for Ukraine – Here’s What They Can Do
Ukraine
Jan. 18, 17:28
The combat-tested Caesar self-propelled 155mm howitzers are among the very best being used in Ukraine, and the pledged number would be a significant boost to the existing Ukrainian arsenal.
By Leo Chiu
Russian Missiles and Drones Being Deployed ‘Right Off the Assembly Line’
Drones
Jan. 15, 12:49
The deputy chief of Ukraine’s defense intelligence said Russia has ramped up production of missiles and drones, but is sending nearly all of them straight to Ukraine due to shortages.
By Leo Chiu
Rare – and Terrifying – Headcam Video Records Cluster Munition Strike on Russian Tank Unit
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Jan. 11, 17:08
Rare – and Terrifying – Headcam Video Records Cluster Munition Strike on Russian Tank Unit
“Everything went not according to plan. Absolutely,” the Russian soldier who made the recording says as he and his fellow troops try and work out what is going on.
By Stefan Korshak
German Eurofighter U-turn Heralds New Push for European Defence Collaboration
Europe
Jan. 11, 15:15
German Eurofighter U-turn Heralds New Push for European Defence Collaboration
Germany lifting its five-year block and greenlighting the export of European fighter jets to Saudi Arabia shows its willingness to tighten European defence collaboration.
By Euractiv
Ukraine Certifies Over a Dozen Domestically-Produced Weapons – Here Are Some Highlights
Drones
Jan. 9, 13:26
Ukraine Certifies Over a Dozen Domestically-Produced Weapons – Here Are Some Highlights
Ukraine’s efforts to develop and produce its own weapons systems rather than relying on outside contributions is already producing results on the battlefield.
By Steve Brown
Hybrid Air Defense and ‘Ukrainian Shahed’ Drones: Achievements of Ukraine’s Defense Industry
Drones
Dec. 28, 2023
Hybrid Air Defense and ‘Ukrainian Shahed’ Drones: Achievements of Ukraine’s Defense Industry
Speaking at a press conference, the Strategic Industries Minister said the defence industry worked below capacity before the war but hints at secret developments and plans for robust changes.
By Maryna Shashkova
A Technophile’s Guide to the Evolution of Russian Shahed Drones
Russia
Dec. 10, 2023
A Technophile’s Guide to the Evolution of Russian Shahed Drones
The December 2023 versions of the cheap, slow-moving yet powerful Shahed-136 UAVs have seen a number of technical changes to those that first began to terrorize Ukraine on Sept. 13, 2022.
By Kyiv Post
Schoolgirl Opens Fire in RussianHigh School, Leaving One Dead, Five Wounded, Before Taking Own Life
Russia
Dec. 7, 2023
Schoolgirl Opens Fire in RussianHigh School, Leaving One Dead, Five Wounded, Before Taking Own Life
Russian State Duma Deputy reveals that the weapon used by the girl in the school shooting was registered to her father, a Bekas-3 shotgun concealed in a tube.
By Kyiv Post
Arms Dealing Gang Detained in Dnipro - Nearly $6 Million Seized
Ukraine
Dec. 6, 2023
Arms Dealing Gang Detained in Dnipro - Nearly $6 Million Seized
A two-day operation was carried out by 100 law enforcement officers who executed 16 searches in which weapons, ammunition, and explosives were seized.
By Kyiv Post