Russia
14 hours ago
In a suicide note, Gorobets Anton Igorevich reportedly said he “couldn’t live with it,” adding: “What is happening now is a horror and a nightmare.”
Russia
22 hours ago
India is seeking to distance itself from its largest arms supplier after Russia’s ability to supply munitions and spares was hobbled by the war in Ukraine.
Drones
Jan. 24, 13:02
Ukraine’s military intelligence department disclosed details of a special operation during which three Russian Tu-22M3 bombers were destroyed at the Soltsy airfield in the Novgorod region of Russia.
Air Defenses
Jan. 23, 13:31
Military analysts hoping to learn lessons from the tactics, weapons and technology used by both sides in the war in Ukraine all agree that Russia’s Kinzhal 47-M2 missile has been the biggest letdown.
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Jan. 23, 08:08
The National Police chief said officers are now seizing many more weapons, but not currently taking away the weapons distributed to citizens at the beginning of the war.
Tanks
Jan. 20, 15:29
The US-manufactured Bradley is stand-out weapon on the battlefield in Ukraine thanks to its powerful weapons, outstanding optics and excellent cross-country ability.
Ukraine
Jan. 18, 17:28
The combat-tested Caesar self-propelled 155mm howitzers are among the very best being used in Ukraine, and the pledged number would be a significant boost to the existing Ukrainian arsenal.
Drones
Jan. 15, 12:49
The deputy chief of Ukraine’s defense intelligence said Russia has ramped up production of missiles and drones, but is sending nearly all of them straight to Ukraine due to shortages.
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Jan. 11, 17:08
“Everything went not according to plan. Absolutely,” the Russian soldier who made the recording says as he and his fellow troops try and work out what is going on.
Europe
Jan. 11, 15:15
Germany lifting its five-year block and greenlighting the export of European fighter jets to Saudi Arabia shows its willingness to tighten European defence collaboration.
Drones
Jan. 9, 13:26
Ukraine’s efforts to develop and produce its own weapons systems rather than relying on outside contributions is already producing results on the battlefield.
Drones
Dec. 28, 2023
Speaking at a press conference, the Strategic Industries Minister said the defence industry worked below capacity before the war but hints at secret developments and plans for robust changes.
Russia
Dec. 10, 2023
The December 2023 versions of the cheap, slow-moving yet powerful Shahed-136 UAVs have seen a number of technical changes to those that first began to terrorize Ukraine on Sept. 13, 2022.
Russia
Dec. 7, 2023
Russian State Duma Deputy reveals that the weapon used by the girl in the school shooting was registered to her father, a Bekas-3 shotgun concealed in a tube.
Ukraine
Dec. 6, 2023
A two-day operation was carried out by 100 law enforcement officers who executed 16 searches in which weapons, ammunition, and explosives were seized.