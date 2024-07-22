  • It is highly likely that over 30,000 Rosguardiya (Russian National Guard) personnel are currently deployed to Ukraine. The majority of Rosgvardiya's personnel are almost certainly conducting rear area security operations, with only a few units engaging in frontline fighting.
  • Rosgvardiya's premiere combat unit, the 116th Special Purpose Brigade, highly likely consists of 3 regiments of troops, with access to tanks, infantry fighting vehicles and artillery.
  • Since the start of 2024, Rosguardiya has almost certainly attempted to increase its frontline forces through absorbing Russian irregular formations. Rosgvardiya successfully integrated the Donetsk People's Republic Vostok Battalion into its ranks during May 2024. It is highly likely that the anticipated agreement for Wagner forces to serve under Rosgvardiya's 1st Volunteer Corps broke down in March 2024.
The Kyiv Post is Ukraine's English-language newspaper and proud winner of the 2014 Missouri Honor Medal for Distinguished Service in Journalism. The newspaper's first print edition came out on Oct. 18, 1995, and went online in 1997.
