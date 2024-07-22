- It is highly likely that over 30,000 Rosguardiya (Russian National Guard) personnel are currently deployed to Ukraine. The majority of Rosgvardiya's personnel are almost certainly conducting rear area security operations, with only a few units engaging in frontline fighting.
- Rosgvardiya's premiere combat unit, the 116th Special Purpose Brigade, highly likely consists of 3 regiments of troops, with access to tanks, infantry fighting vehicles and artillery.
- Since the start of 2024, Rosguardiya has almost certainly attempted to increase its frontline forces through absorbing Russian irregular formations. Rosgvardiya successfully integrated the Donetsk People's Republic Vostok Battalion into its ranks during May 2024. It is highly likely that the anticipated agreement for Wagner forces to serve under Rosgvardiya's 1st Volunteer Corps broke down in March 2024.
Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 22 July 2024.— Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) July 22, 2024
Find out more about Defence Intelligence's use of language: https://t.co/xsWo78hMKA
