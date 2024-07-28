Ukraine's defense forces shot down a Russian Kh-59 guided air missile and seven Shahed strike drones in the early hours of Sunday, July 28.

Ukrainian Air Force Commander Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk said this in a post on Telegram.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Overnight into July 28, 2024, the enemy attacked Ukraine with a Kh-59 guided air missile launched from the airspace over the Black Sea and eight Shahed drones launched from Cape Chauda, Crimea.

Mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces and electronic warfare units of the Ukrainian Air Force intercepted the Kh-59 missile and seven Shahed-131/136 UAVs, Oleshchuk said.

Almost all aerial targets were destroyed in the Odesa region.