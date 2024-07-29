The EU Commission has published its fifth Rule of Law report. It concludes that many of the 27 member states have made good progress but harshly criticises Hungary. The report makes eight recommendations to Budapest in all four areas of the rule of law: the justice system, anti-corruption measures, the separation of powers and press freedom. Slovakia was also admonished for shortcomings in the latter area.

Requirements remain unchanged

Nothing much has changed for Hungary, observes Szabad Európa:

“In the case of Hungary, this year's report for the most part repeats the recommendations of the 2023 report, since most of the corrective measures that Brussels identified as important a year ago have fallen on deaf ears when it comes to the Orbán government. One of the few exceptions is the chapter on justice, where the Commission says the government has met the four conditions that led the committee to grant Hungary 10.2 billion euros in cohesion policy funding to be paid out by 2030 - a decision which drew the ire of MEPs.”

Budapest sends its regards

Denník N comments on the criticism of Slovakia:

“Suffice it to say that Slovakia, together with Hungary, was in a group which, according to the Commission, has continual problems with the fight against corruption and the independence of the press and the functioning of civil society. ... The opposition parties see the Commission's report both as a warning and as confirmation of how misleading the government's claim was that it had negotiated its measures, for example in the area of the criminal code, with the EU in advance. ... The inspiration from Hungary is obvious. And Brussels has now recognised this too.”

EU report far too lenient towards Romania

G4Media.ro is disappointed:

“It cannot be that [Romanian] courts dismiss one major corruption case after another either to avoid a scandal or because they are time-barred. It cannot be that the decisions of the European Court of Justice are ignored in the Romanian courts. It cannot be that the harassment of magistrates continues unchecked, as it did under Dragnea. It cannot be that the political parties pay millions in tax money to the press month after month to ensure its silence. It cannot be that the EU Commission's Rule of Law Report either plays down or ignores all these serious problems. And yet this is what has happened.”

Politicians talking up the findings

For Adevărul, on the other hand, Brussels' assessment is spot on:

“Justice Minister Alina Gorghiu sees 'many significant advances' in Romania, while the EU Commission's report only sees 'further progress' in fulfilling the recommendations that were already made to our country last year! The latest report brings to light important negative issues affecting the rule of law and citizens in Romania. It lists the reforms and recommendations that have not been implemented, although this doesn't seem to concern those currently in power.”

Shrinking democratic spaces

La Repubblica explains the problem in Italy:

“The EU's criticism begins with the judicial reform and extends to the increasing risks posed by libel lawsuits and more or less open intimidation, with reference to the pluralism of the radio and television network. In addition to the problems with the information system there are also those arising from the constitutional reform regarding the direct election of prime ministers. ... This is not a collection of critical points. It is seen as an overall process of narrowing the spaces for participation and pluralistic debate, which weakens the political role of parliament and the parties, in other words, those who, together with the press, are traditionally the guardians of liberal democracies.”