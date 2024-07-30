  • In July 2024, Russian Ground Forces (RGF maintained continuous attacks in central Donetsk Oblast. The RGF made steady advances westwards, taking control of several villages and moving closer to the logistics hub of Pokrovsk.
  • The RGF also made advances northwards into the town of Niu York, which has been on the frontline since 2014. The town is almost certainly contested between the RGF and Ukrainian Armed Forces.
  • It is likely that Russia will continue to make tactical advances in the coming weeks. However, its overall operational capability remains limited by several factors including a high attrition rate, limited training, and a shortage of officers.
