Russia announced on Tuesday that it had extinguished a fire at an oil depot that burned for 48 hours following a Ukrainian drone attack.

Alexei Smirnov, the governor of Russia’s Kursk region, reported on Telegram that “rescuers have extinguished a fire at an oil depot.” He added that three fuel tanks were struck in the early hours of Sunday by a Ukrainian drone, and no one was injured.

Ukraine’s General Staff claimed responsibility for the attack on the Polyova oil depot in the Kursk region, just across the border from Ukraine, stating that the depot was used “to meet the needs of the Russian armed forces.”

On Saturday, Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence (HUR) confirmed to Kyiv Post that Ukrainian drones struck three Russian air bases and damaged a supersonic bomber.

Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian fuel depots, refineries, and energy facilities have become frequent, particularly in the border regions. Kyiv has targeted dozens of Russian energy sites and oil depots over the past year, viewing these strikes as retribution for Moscow's aerial bombardment of Ukrainian cities and power stations.

Russia has also launched massive attacks on Ukraine’s power plants, causing severe electricity shortages in recent months.

