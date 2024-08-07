Ukraine’s State Customs Service has installed a new, centralized and automated system for registering car and cargo traffic at eight border checkpoints, starting Aug. 1, to replace the existing “Inspector” system.

The new system could reduce border waiting time by integrating State Border Service and the International Road Transport Union (IRU) procedures with other domestic and international protocols.

“It is important that the system is integrated both with traditional partner services (State Border Service, IRU, eCherha, etc.) and with new ones implemented by the State Customs Service in the context of European integration, for example, the European SEED+,” the Aug. 2 Customs Service’s press release read.

It said other checkpoints will switch over to the new system during the next two weeks, without specifying at which eight checkpoints the new system had been implemented.

The State Customs Service said the new system had been undergoing testing since June at the Uzhhorod Automobile Customs Post, which is one of the Ukraine - Slovakia border crossing points, and had demonstrated noticeable improvements – such as a 25-30 percent increase in the rates that cargo traffic was being processed and more than a 35 percent increase in passenger vehicle traffic without the use of extra personnel.

“If earlier the inspector at the customs post processed 150 - 155 vehicles per shift, now it is 200 - 205 cars,” the announcement said.

The State Customs Service thanked its IT department and foreign sponsors who helped the agency to implement the new computerized infrastructure for the customs clearance process.

Ukrainian news outlet Babel, citing comments from former officials, reported in 2021 that the old system “Inspector” contained corruption risks due to the lack of regulations covering documentation and access rights which allowed officials to corruptly erase information on actions taken without a trace.