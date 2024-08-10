The bodies of two child victims of Russia’s Friday, Aug. 9, attack on Kostiantynivka, in the Donetsk region have been identified, Ukraine’s Prosecutor General’s Office (PGO) stated.

The PGO did not release the names of the victims but said there were two girls – ages 9 and 11. Examinations are ongoing to identify six more of the 14 bodies so far found, one of whom was another child, the PGO stated on Telegram, Saturday morning.

There were also at least 43 people wounded following Russia’s launch of what’s believed to be an X-38 missile at Kostiantynivka Friday at 11:05 a.m., striking a local shopping center with food and hardware stores, the PGO said.

Under the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor’s Office, a pre-trial investigation is being conducted into criminal proceedings over violation of the laws and customs of war.

About a dozen buildings in Kostiantynivka were damaged in addition to the supermarket – including a post office, shops, and private homes.

