After two and a half years of all-out war and as a result of Moscow’s deliberate strategy, 1,646 medical facilities were damaged, some severely, a further 215 have been completely destroyed along with 266 destroyed ambulances, 196 damaged, and 125 captured according to a recent report by Ukraine's Ministry of Health.

Russian bombardment of Ukrainian hospitals, polyclinics, and maternity hospitals occurs almost every day, directly creating an additional burden on the healthcare system by inflicting casualties and depriving them of the means of treatment.

Medical facilities in Kharkiv, Donetsk, Mykolaiv, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions have suffered the greatest numerical losses. Currently, it is impossible to obtain information on the degree of destruction of hospitals in the occupied areas of Ukraine.

Restoring medical facilities

Currently, 530 medical facilities have been fully restored with another 355 having been partially restored. This does not include those that have suffered minor damage, such as broken windows, damaged roofs, facades, etc.

Most facilities have been rebuilt in the Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kyiv, Kharkiv and Chernihiv regions.

In April, a video was widely distributed on the internet which included a statement by the head of the Belarus KGB saying Russian attacks on Kyiv medical institutions were planned because military personnel were being treated or stationed there.

On July 8, Russia struck the Ohmatdyt Children's Hospital in Kyiv. The details of the incident and the consequences of the attack can be read here.