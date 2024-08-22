Concrete air-raid shelters are being installed in cities in Russia's Kursk region where Ukraine's offensive is now in its third week, the regional governor said Thursday.

The move comes as Russian regions bordering Ukraine have declared emergency situations due to the incursion and heavy shelling, forcing the evacuation of thousands from border areas.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

"Today in Kursk the installation of concrete shelters has begun," governor Alexei Smirnov wrote on Telegram.

He posted a photo of a truck carrying one of the concrete modules. He said that 60 such ground-level shelters will be placed at transport stops in the city.

The regional capital of Kursk is about 80 kilometres (50 miles) from the border with Ukraine's Sumy region, from where the offensive began. It has a population of around 440,000.

Advertisement

Smirnov said that 10 shelters would be installed in the smaller city of Zheleznogorsk and similar measures would be taken in the town of Kurchatov, which is located next to the Kursk nuclear plant.

"The decision on the installation of such constructions was taken by the operational headquarters" made up of officials from various agencies, he added.

Officials in Kursk in June said that they would install large numbers of such shelters only "in the case of escalation", Kommersant newspaper reported.

Ukraine has installed similar shelters in towns and cities including Kyiv.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
AFP
AFP
Read Next
Russia Cannot Cope with Kursk War in Ukraine
Russia Cannot Cope with Kursk
By Jason Jay Smart
3h ago
India's Modi Urges Peace Ahead of Ukraine Visit War in Ukraine
India's Modi Urges Peace Ahead of Ukraine Visit
By AFP
7h ago
Russians Hear Polish Language in Kursk Region Once Again – Or Do They? Russia
OPINION: Russians Hear Polish Language in Kursk Region Once Again – Or Do They?
By Michał Kujawski
7h ago
‘Shown the Reality of War’ - HUR Hacks Multiple Russian TV Channels War in Ukraine
‘Shown the Reality of War’ - HUR Hacks Multiple Russian TV Channels
By Julia Struck
8h ago
Sponsored content
« Previous ‘Shown the Reality of War’ - HUR Hacks Multiple Russian TV Channels
Next » Armenians Lob Potatoes at Belarusian Embassy - Diplomat Summoned in Minsk