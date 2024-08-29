One of the tributaries of the Desna, the Seym River, is experiencing a real ecological catastrophe caused by the activities of the Russians in the Kursk Region, where the river originates.

The first reports about the pollution of the river started coming from locals a few days ago.

Thus, the head of the Baturyn community, Leonid Dusha, told Suspilne in a comment that the locals noticed an unpleasant smell from the river on the night of Aug. 26. Serhiy Zhuk, the head of the local environmental inspectorate, also told reporters that experts took water samples to determine the cause of the pollution.

Then, it became clear that the water did not have enough oxygen. The environmental inspector assumed that the polluted water came to Baturyn from the Russian settlement of Tyotkino in the Kursk region, where the Ukrainian counter-invasion continued.

Swimming and fishing were banned immediately in Baturyn.

Already on Aug. 27, the State Agency of Ukraine for the Development of Land Reclamation, Fisheries and Food Programs made an official comment.

The State Fisheries Agency announced an ecological disaster on the Seym River: “The enemy continues to commit environmental crimes. Thus, since Aug. 14, by probably dumping waste of unknown substances into the Seym River, Russian terrorists caused large-scale pollution of the reservoir.”

According to the agency, the pollution spread throughout the water area of ​​the Seym River within the Sumy Region and reached Chernihiv Oblast, where “black water, the smell of rot, ammonia and dead fish are recorded, in particular, near the town of Baturyn.”

Because of this, the Konotop District Commission on Technogenic and Environmental Safety and Emergency Situations made a decision regarding a temporary ban (until a special order) on swimming, fishing and the use of water for economic needs from the Seym River on the territory of Novoslobidska, Bochechkivska, Popivska village, Burynska, Putivlska , Krolevetska urban territorial communities.

Kyiv Post has a photo of a polluted river in Chernihiv region and a fish that died from lack of oxygen from residents of Baturyn.