The Moscow Times reported on Thursday that Russian President Vladimir Putin will pay an official visit to Mongolia on Sept. 3, marking his first visit to a country that adheres to the International Criminal Court's (ICC) statutes. In March of 2023, following an investigation of war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide, the ICC issued arrest warrants for Putin and Maria Lvova-Belova, Russian commissioner for children's rights, for the violations of such human rights during their then-yearlong unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. Chief among those violations is the illegal deportation to Russia of Ukrainian children, a figure that in March 2023 stood at 19,000 boys and girls, according to Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty. Mongolia ratified the Rome Statute in 2022, which serves as a sort of constitution of the ICC. The international body elected a Mongolian representative to the ICC in 2023. Article 59 of the Statute reads that: "A State Party which has received a request for provisional arrest, or for arrest and surrender shall immediately take steps to arrest the person in question in accordance with its laws." The Kremlin's press office said that Putin will visit Mongolia at the invitation of its president Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh to commemorate the 1939 Soviet-Mongolian victory over Japan in the early stages of World War II. Moscow did not mention the possibility of his arrest during his visit to Ulaanbaatar, noting only that the two countries would be discussing ways to strengthen their "strategic partnership." Mongolia remains almost exclusively dependent on Russia for energy, and its largest trade partner by far is China, which has not opposed Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. Last year, Putin skipped the BRICS summit in South Africa, which is also a member of the ICC. According to Kyiv's state news outlet Ukrinform, officials in Johannesburg asked the Russian president "privately and then publicly" not to attend the event. He sent Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov instead.

Could the F-16 downed in Ukraine on Monday have been hit by friendly fire? The Voice of America in Ukraine quoted an anonymous military official on Thursday that the staff leadership of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) is looking into various possibilities of the crash of a Western-donated F-16 fighter aircraft on Monday within its home territory, including the possibility of friendly fire from Ukrainian air defenses. Speaking to the radio outlet on condition of anonymity, the official said that various possibilities are being considered, including friendly fire, a technical malfunction, and pilot error. “But the exact reasons will be known only after the completion of the investigation,” he said. An official statement from the AFU’s General Staff noted only that “communication was lost” with an F-16 aircraft while it was approaching the next target. “As it turned out later, the plane had crashed, and the pilot was killed,” the statement read. The Wall Street Journal (WSJ), citing comments from an unnamed US official, said the incident was likely caused by pilot error, after the fighter jet went down amid a massive volley of Russian missile launches targeting the Ukrainian power grid on Monday. Advertisement The Pentagon referred the WSJ to the Ukrainian Air Force for further comments, but the latter “wouldn’t confirm the crash or the status of the pilot.”

