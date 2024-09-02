Among Moscow’s targets during its relentless Sunday air strike on Ukraine’s northeast were a center for the rehabilitation of children and an orphanage, both in the Sumy region. Thirteen people have been reported injured in those attacks, including two children.

The head of the city of Sumy’s Military Administration Oleksii Drozdenko reported that on Sunday night, “the enemy launched a missile attack on the premises of a Sumy educational institution where the Centre for the Social and Psychological Rehabilitation of Children and an orphanage are located. The building is located in the middle of a residential area.”