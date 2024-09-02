Among Moscow’s targets during its relentless Sunday air strike on Ukraine’s northeast were a center for the rehabilitation of children and an orphanage, both in the Sumy region. Thirteen people have been reported injured in those attacks, including two children.

The head of the city of Sumy’s Military Administration Oleksii Drozdenko reported that on Sunday night, “the enemy launched a missile attack on the premises of a Sumy educational institution where the Centre for the Social and Psychological Rehabilitation of Children and an orphanage are located. The building is located in the middle of a residential area.”

News outlet Suspilne Sumy reported that at least two people were injured in the Russian strike on the children’s center, a seven-year-old boy and a 13-year-old girl.

At the same time, the city council later added that there were at least 13 civilians injured in the attack as of Sunday night local time which smashed about 400 windows in the buildings.

Earlier in the afternoon, authorities reported that Russian missile strikes injured at least 41 civilians in the neighboring Kharkiv region, specifically in the regional capital, Ukraine’s second-largest city. Later in the day, the toll was increased to 47, including three people found alive under the rubble.

