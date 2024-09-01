Russian forces launched a missile assault on Kharkiv on Sunday afternoon, Sept.1, targeting civilian infrastructure in the city.

The attack, involving approximately ten ballistic missiles, was confirmed by Oleh Sinehubov, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration. At least 41 people were injured, including five children, with several in serious condition.

Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, lies around 40 km (25 miles) from the Russian border and has been bombed persistently by Russian forces since they launched their invasion in February 2022.

He further detailed that the Kharkiv Sports Palace, a shopping centre in the Saltovsky district, and the building near the Hydropark in the Kyiv district were among the structures hit. The official also warned that the threat of further strikes remains high.

"Russia is terrorising Kharkiv again with strikes on civilian infrastructure within the city," Sinehubov wrote on his Telegram channel. 

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov provided additional information, stating that one of the missile strikes targeted a private residential area.

“Several yards and a supermarket are on fire. There are casualties, including medical personnel,” Terekhov reported.

As more information emerged, the local Telegram channel "Kharkiv ded" claimed that the city was hit by as many as 20 rockets, leading to widespread destruction and injuries.

Unconfirmed reports suggest that Iskander missiles and S-300/400 missiles were used in the attack.

Local media outlets in Kharkiv have reported that the missiles were launched from the Belgorod and Rostov regions.

This strike comes on the heels of a night of intense drone attacks across Russia, with 15 regions reportedly targeted by a total of 158 drones.

This assault appears to be the second massive one in just several days. Casualties from Russia’s Friday air strike on Kharkiv have risen to seven dead and 97 injured, 22 of which were minors, according to a local official.

Regional head Oleh Sinehubov updated on Telegram on Saturday morning, Aug. 31, that Russia’s bombardment on civilian objects, using FAB-500 bombs, damaged “82 apartment buildings, 11 private houses, 3 administrative buildings, 2 educational institutions, 47 commercial establishments, 57 cars, 2 warehouses, 10 garages and 1 enterprise premises.”

