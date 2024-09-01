Russian forces launched a missile assault on Kharkiv on Sunday afternoon, Sept.1, targeting civilian infrastructure in the city.

The attack, involving approximately ten ballistic missiles, was confirmed by Oleh Sinehubov, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration. At least 41 people were injured, including five children, with several in serious condition.

Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, lies around 40 km (25 miles) from the Russian border and has been bombed persistently by Russian forces since they launched their invasion in February 2022.

He further detailed that the Kharkiv Sports Palace, a shopping centre in the Saltovsky district, and the building near the Hydropark in the Kyiv district were among the structures hit. The official also warned that the threat of further strikes remains high.

"Russia is terrorising Kharkiv again with strikes on civilian infrastructure within the city," Sinehubov wrote on his Telegram channel.