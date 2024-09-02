Warsaw has a "constitutional duty" to shoot down Russian missiles over Ukraine that are on course to hit Polish territory, Poland's foreign minister told the Financial Times in an interview published Monday.

The Polish top diplomat's remarks come a week after the NATO country's airspace was breached by what the army said was likely a drone after Russia pummelled neighbouring Ukraine with deadly strikes.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Despite a week-long ground search, the suspected drone has not been found.

During a new wave of Russian aerial attacks on Monday, Poland scrambled its fighter jets to the Ukrainian border to protect its airspace.

"Membership in NATO does not trump each country's responsibility for the protection of its own airspace — it's our own constitutional duty," Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski told FT in an interview.

Advertisement

"I'm personally of the view that, when hostile missiles are on course of entering our airspace, it would be legitimate self-defence (to strike them) because once they do cross into our airspace, the risk of debris injuring someone is significant," he added.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky last week urged European nations to help down drones and missiles over Ukraine.

In March, Poland reported a breach of its airspace by a Russian cruise missile, demanding an explanation from Moscow.

A similar incident occurred in December 2023, when a Russian missile penetrated Polish airspace for several minutes before returning to Ukraine.

Dutch Boost Arms Spending to Face 'Ruthless Russian Aggression'
Other Topics of Interest

Dutch Boost Arms Spending to Face 'Ruthless Russian Aggression'

The Netherlands will increase its defence budget by 2.4 billion euros ($2.7 billion) to 24 billion euros, the government announced in its annual defence memorandum.

In November 2022, two people were killed when a Ukrainian air-defence missile fell on the Polish village of Przewodow, close to the Ukrainian border.

Before the missile was identified as Ukrainian, fears were raised that NATO would be dragged into an escalation of the conflict with Russia if its collective defence provisions were triggered.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
AFP
AFP
Read Next
Poland Revises Report, Says No Airspace Violation by Drone Likely Occurred War in Ukraine
Poland Revises Report, Says No Airspace Violation by Drone Likely Occurred
By Kyiv Post
20h ago
Harris, Kursk, Peace Talks – Key Points from Putin’s Eastern Economic Forum Speech Top News
Harris, Kursk, Peace Talks – Key Points from Putin’s Eastern Economic Forum Speech
By Kyiv Post
1d ago
Dutch Boost Arms Spending to Face 'Ruthless Russian Aggression' Russia
Dutch Boost Arms Spending to Face 'Ruthless Russian Aggression'
By AFP
1d ago
Belarus Deploys Aircraft to Shoot Down Russian Kamikaze Drones War in Ukraine
Belarus Deploys Aircraft to Shoot Down Russian Kamikaze Drones
By Kyiv Post
1d ago
Sponsored content
« Previous Russia Widens Assaults Against Hard-Pressed Ukraine Defenses, Opens New Attack Axis in East
Next » Russian Forces Fail to Secure Fire Control or Establish Bridgehead in Chasiv Yar, Ukraine Says