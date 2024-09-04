Ukraine's Foreign Minister, Dmytro Kuleba, has submitted his resignation, according to parliament speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk.

Stefanchuk announced the news on Facebook, stating that the Verkhovna Rada has received Kuleba's resignation letter, which will be considered in an upcoming plenary session.

This resignation is part of a broader government reshuffle in Ukraine, as several high-ranking officials stepped down on Tuesday, Sept. 3.

These include the Minister for Strategic Industries, the Minister of Justice, and the Minister of Environmental Protection.

Additionally, Deputy Prime Ministers Iryna Vereshchuk and Olga Stefanishyna, as well as the head of Ukraine's State Property Fund, Vitaliy Koval, also resigned.

Rostyslav Shurma, a top aide in President Volodymyr Zelensky's office, was already dismissed by presidential decree.

David Arakhamia, head of the ruling Servant of the People party's parliamentary faction, confirmed that a major government shake-up is underway, with more than half of the Cabinet of Ministers' staff expected to be replaced.

The Kyiv Post is Ukraine's English-language newspaper and proud winner of the 2014 Missouri Honor Medal for Distinguished Service in Journalism. The newspaper's first print edition came out on Oct. 18, 1995, and went online in 1997.
