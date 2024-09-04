Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official .

Stefanchuk announced the news on Facebook, stating that the Verkhovna Rada has received Kuleba's resignation letter, which will be considered in an upcoming plenary session.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister, Dmytro Kuleba, has submitted his resignation, according to parliament speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk .

This resignation is part of a broader government reshuffle in Ukraine, as several high-ranking officials stepped down on Tuesday, Sept. 3.

These include the Minister for Strategic Industries, the Minister of Justice, and the Minister of Environmental Protection.

Additionally, Deputy Prime Ministers Iryna Vereshchuk and Olga Stefanishyna, as well as the head of Ukraine's State Property Fund, Vitaliy Koval, also resigned.

Rostyslav Shurma, a top aide in President Volodymyr Zelensky's office, was already dismissed by presidential decree.

Advertisement

David Arakhamia, head of the ruling Servant of the People party's parliamentary faction, confirmed that a major government shake-up is underway, with more than half of the Cabinet of Ministers' staff expected to be replaced.