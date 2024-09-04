Russian attack on Ukraine's western city of Lviv killed seven people, including 3 children, and wounded at least 47 others, the region's governor said Wednesday, Sept. 4.

The attack comes a day after missiles hit the central city of Poltava in one of the single deadliest bombardments of Russia's invasion, which has stretched into its third year.

"We have already lost seven people due to the invaders tonight, including three children. It's a terrible tragedy," the region's governor, Maksym Kozytskyi, wrote on Telegram, extending his "condolences to the families of those we lost tonight."

According to city mayor Andriy Sadovyi, three siblings and their mother are among the victims of the strike.

"After today's attack, only one man remains alive from this photo. Evgeny's wife and their three daughters—Yarina, Daria, and Emilia—were killed in their own home. Yarina Bazilevich, who was 21 years old, worked in our office, "Lviv — Youth Capital of Europe 2025," Sadovyi wrote on Telegram.