Russian attack on Ukraine's western city of Lviv killed seven people, including 3 children, and wounded at least 47 others, the region's governor said Wednesday, Sept. 4. 

The attack comes a day after missiles hit the central city of Poltava in one of the single deadliest bombardments of Russia's invasion, which has stretched into its third year.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

"We have already lost seven people due to the invaders tonight, including three children. It's a terrible tragedy," the region's governor, Maksym Kozytskyi, wrote on Telegram, extending his "condolences to the families of those we lost tonight."

According to city mayor Andriy Sadovyi, three siblings and their mother are among the victims of the strike.

"After today's attack, only one man remains alive from this photo. Evgeny's wife and their three daughters—Yarina, Daria, and Emilia—were killed in their own home. Yarina Bazilevich, who was 21 years old, worked in our office, "Lviv — Youth Capital of Europe 2025," Sadovyi wrote on Telegram. 

Advertisement

"In the heart of Europe, Russia is exterminating Ukrainians, wiping out entire families. Russians are killing our children, our future. I cannot find the words to comfort Father Yaroslav. Today, we all stand with you," the mayor added.

FACT CHECK: Ukraine Says Kremlin Assaults on Pokrovsk Stopped Cold 6 Days
Other Topics of Interest

FACT CHECK: Ukraine Says Kremlin Assaults on Pokrovsk Stopped Cold 6 Days

General Oleksandr Syrsky in a CNN interview fudged the situation on the ground somewhat. But his claims that Russia’s Donbas offensive is slowing down or stalling seem reasonable.

The reports that five Russian Tu-95MS bombers took off from the Olenya airfield surfaced after 2 a.m., signalling that the massive missile attack was about to occur early in the morning.

The first powerful explosions were reported in Lviv at about 5 a.m., causing significant damage, shattering windows and igniting fires in the city’s Railway district. Emergency services quickly responded to contain the fires and assist those affected.

 

Featured
PUBLIC OPINION: Who’s Better for Ukraine’s Future? Trump or Harris?

PUBLIC OPINION: Who’s Better for Ukraine’s Future? Trump or Harris?

Are There Consequences for Provoking Russia?

Are There Consequences for Provoking Russia?

EXPLAINED: Trump vs Harris – What Would It Mean for Ukraine?

EXPLAINED: Trump vs Harris – What Would It Mean for Ukraine?

"More than 50 houses in the city centre were damaged, 35 people were injured. 2 medical institutions and two schools were also damaged," Andriy Sadovyi, the mayor of the city, reported in the video address.

Advertisement

President Volodymyr Zelensky denounced what he called "Russian terrorist strikes on Ukrainian cities."

He also repeated calls for Western partners to provide Ukraine with long-range weapons to "respond justly" to the attacks. 

The western city of Lviv has largely been spared the worst of the fighting over the two and a half years of war, but last week, Russian strikes targeted its energy infrastructure causing outages, according to officials. 

Other regions also faced missile threats. The Ukrainian Air Force reported a high-speed target moving from the Black Sea towards the Odesa region, but as of the time of publication, no additional casualties had been reported outside of Lviv.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post
The Kyiv Post is Ukraine's English-language newspaper and proud winner of the 2014 Missouri Honor Medal for Distinguished Service in Journalism. The newspaper's first print edition came out on Oct. 18, 1995, and went online in 1997.
Read Next
Ukrainian and Russian Losses, Gains One Month Into Kursk Invasion War in Ukraine
Ukrainian and Russian Losses, Gains One Month Into Kursk Invasion
By Jeremy Dirac
10h ago
Ukrainian Lawmaker Goncharenko Echoes Alarm With Enigmatic ‘Reset’ of Government Top News
Ukrainian Lawmaker Goncharenko Echoes Alarm With Enigmatic ‘Reset’ of Government
By Kyiv Post
11h ago
FACT CHECK: Ukraine Says Kremlin Assaults on Pokrovsk Stopped Cold 6 Days Top News
FACT CHECK: Ukraine Says Kremlin Assaults on Pokrovsk Stopped Cold 6 Days
By Stefan Korshak
11h ago
One Dead, Over 50 Injured in Russian Strikes on Ukraine’s Pavlograd War in Ukraine
One Dead, Over 50 Injured in Russian Strikes on Ukraine’s Pavlograd
By Kyiv Post
15h ago
Sponsored content
« Previous Several Ukrainian Ministers Resign as Ruling Party Signals Major Reshuffle
Next » Ukrainian Foreign Minister Resigns Amid Major Government Reshuffle