The Financial Times reported Wednesday that the Russian Central Bank is forecasting a drop of nearly four percent in the country’s GDP after this year, blaming labor shortages and the increasing effects of Western sanctions.

The International Monetary Fund issued a report with similar projections, echoing observations that government and private consumer demand has outpaced supply for most goods.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

The central bank expects growth will slow to the 0.5 percent to 1.5 percent of GDP range in 2025, and one to two percent in 2026, down from the current four percent, approximately.

“Available production capacity is depleted,” bank deputy governor Alexei Zabotkin told a press conference last week. “The pace of expansion is held back by sanctions barriers and physical limitations on the output of the means of production. The economy needs additional labor for this as well.”

Advertisement

After a year of overheating growth, Moscow’s economists noted, the loss of almost a million Russians who fled the country, and the commission of more than a million workforce-aged men into the armed forces puts the labor market in a tough spot for 2025. Meanwhile, Western sanctions on imported goods have slowed production further.

The bank’s report said the labor supply is “nearly used up.”

As a result, wages jumped some 19.2 percent in the first quarter of 2024, as companies try to acquire employees from a shrinking labor pool, which is especially meager in the manufacturing sector.

Other Topics of Interest FACT CHECK: Ukraine Says Kremlin Assaults on Pokrovsk Stopped Cold 6 Days General Oleksandr Syrsky in a CNN interview fudged the situation on the ground somewhat. But his claims that Russia’s Donbas offensive is slowing down or stalling seem reasonable.

In a tell-tale sign this week, Moscow was advertising an annual salary of up to $54,000 for new military conscripts. The government’s ads, which reached hundreds of thousands of users, emphasize lucrative payments for enlisting – a one-time payment of 2.3 million rubles ($24,000) and an annual income of 5.2 million rubles ($54,000).

Last month, Washington aggressively expanded its set of sanctions on Russia to help ensure that suppliers of components to Moscow’s war machine and manufacturing at large no longer slipped through the cracks.

Advertisement

Biden administration goes after Russian media for US election interference

On Wednesday, US President Joe Biden’s administration added additional sanctions on Russia via the Treasury Department, in this case, to crack down on disinformation from Moscow-controlled media in the run-up to US elections in November.