War in Ukraine
4 hours ago
The Alliance’s chief started his two-day visit to Washington, meeting with military, diplomatic and congressional leaders.
Ukraine
Jan. 26, 09:57
“America First” Republicans are playing into Putin’s hands and giving the Kremlin time to rebuild its forces and attack Ukraine later with even greater atrocities – and may risk American troops soon.
War in Ukraine
Jan. 25, 02:42
Chancellor Olaf Scholz expressed worries that US aid will soon falter, and said that Germany has already done its fair share.
Zelensky
Jan. 16, 14:13
According to the Ukrainian leader, they discussed Ukraine’s defense needs, the upcoming NATO summit in Washington, as well as bilateral agreements on security cooperation with partners.
Ukraine
Dec. 14, 2023
Ukraine is facing more headwinds than simply Congress which are becoming hard to dismiss. The uncertainty has certainly titillated Russia’s mouthpieces.
Russia
Dec. 13, 2023
A 2024 calendar published by the Kremlin’s security service to raise funds for its veterans gives an insight into the Russian psyche and has been met with anger and ridicule in equal measure.
Zelensky
Dec. 13, 2023
The latest tranche to include more missiles and munitions; but US Congress remains seemingly unmoved days before new vote on $60 billion to Kyiv
War in Ukraine
Dec. 12, 2023
Zelensky arrives in Washington; National Security Secretary urges patience on counteroffensive; Russian Navy adds nuclear subs; Little great news on Monday for Ukraine on southern fronts.
Zelensky
Dec. 12, 2023
“You can count on Ukraine and we hope just as much to be able to count on you,” Zelensky said
War in Ukraine
Dec. 11, 2023
He will face opposition from Republicans; “What’s in America’s best interest is to accept Ukraine is going to have to cede some territory to the Russians,” Sen. JD Vance said
Putin
Dec. 8, 2023
“I don't know about you, but I don't want to give either Putin or Xi a Christmas present,” he said.
War in Ukraine
Dec. 7, 2023
State Department releases $175 million in pre-approved HIMARS and other munitions; About $6 billion remains for Kyiv, Pentagon says; GOP holds out for immigration-policy overhaul
Zelensky
Dec. 6, 2023
‘We can't ever put a price on defending democracy,’ US Majority Leader said in lead-up to the video link, which the president canceled as arguments erupted in the Senate
War in Ukraine
Dec. 5, 2023
Russian general confirmed killed in Ukraine; US running out of time to fund Kyiv, White House says; Russian oil supply and ammo depots in flames; Russia advances north of Avdiivka
Ukraine
Nov. 15, 2023
Zelensky’s top political confidant says he just talked to a lot of important people on both sides of the US political divide and he thinks American support for Ukraine is strong and enduring.
US
Nov. 14, 2023
In Washington, Secretary of State Blinken met with Zelensky's top aide and others to discuss aid through the winter