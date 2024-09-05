Ukraine's parliament accepted the resignation of Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Thursday, Sept. 5. Kuleba, well-known in the West for advocating Kyiv's positions and requesting military aid to defend against Russia.

"Parliament dismisses Dmytro Kuleba from the post of Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine," lawmaker Yaroslav Zheleznyak said, adding 240 lawmakers had voted to accept his resignation.

Appointed by President Zelensky in 2020 at age 43, Kuleba was Ukraine's youngest foreign minister and a key figure in the government.

The son of an ambassador, the bespectacled career diplomat is one of the most talented public speakers in Ukrainian politics.

Kuleba became a familiar face in the West after the Russian invasion in 2022, championing Kyiv's position and appealing for weapons.

He submitted his resignation on Wednesday, Sept. 4. in the framework of a broader government reshuffle in Ukraine, as several high-ranking officials stepped down earlier this week. 

