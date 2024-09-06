- The average daily Russian casualties (killed and wounded) in Ukraine has increased in August 2024 to 1,187 per day, according to Ukrainian General Staff reporting. Since the start of the conflict Russia has likely suffered over 610,000 casualties.
- The August 2024 increase in casualty rate is almost certainly due to Ukraine's Kursk operation and continued pressure on the Pokrovsk axis. Russia continues to rely on mass to mitigate their lack of personnel and equipment capability.
- Although Russian pressure on the whole frontline will continue over the next month, their capability constraints will likely continue to reduce their ability to exploit any tactical successes into wider operational gains. Russia's casualty rate will likely continue to average above 1,000 a day throughout September 2024 as Russia continues operations on a wide front from Kursk in the north to Robotyne in the south.
Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 05 September 2024.— Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) September 5, 2024
Find out more about Defence Intelligence's use of language: https://t.co/JBn6WBLXDD #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/2QbZro6kQn
To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter