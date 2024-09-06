Azov, Ukraine’s 12th special purpose brigade, said Friday it managed to regain positions in the village of Niu York in the Donetsk region alongside unspecified units.

Niu York lies 7 km (4.3 miles) south of Toretsk, one of Ukraine’s key logistics hubs in the Donetsk region. Moscow has intensified its offensive to capture Toretsk in recent months in its attempt to capture the entirety of the Donbas region.

“But thanks to the high morale, courage and professionalism of the brigade's fighters, ‘Azov’ managed to stabilize the situation, regain control of a part of Niu York and unblock the Defense Forces, which were surrounded by the enemy,” read Azov’s Friday Telegram announcement.

It added that “the situation remains tense” with “extremely difficult battles” while rebuffing earlier Russian statements that the village was under Moscow’s control. 

Azov’s report of regained positions was confirmed by data from DeepState, an open-source map depicting frontline developments in Ukraine.

DeepState’s Friday announcement added that Ukraine also regained positions in Nelipivka and near Liptsi, while Russian troops advanced near Pishchany, Stelmakhivka, Hirnyk, in Kalinivka, Lisivka, and Halytsynivka.

Russian milbloggers claimed that Moscow captured Niu York on Aug. 18, according to an Institute for the Study of War (ISW) report, though Ukraine’s 53rd Separate Mechanized Brigade told Ukrainian news outlet Ukrainska Pravda two days later that it still controlled “approximately 20 percent” of Niu York.

FACT CHECK: Ukraine Says Kremlin Assaults on Pokrovsk Stopped Cold 6 Days
Other Topics of Interest

FACT CHECK: Ukraine Says Kremlin Assaults on Pokrovsk Stopped Cold 6 Days

General Oleksandr Syrsky in a CNN interview fudged the situation on the ground somewhat. But his claims that Russia’s Donbas offensive is slowing down or stalling seem reasonable.

Ukraine’s Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrsky told CNN on Thursday that Russian forces have not advanced “a single meter” in the past six days near Pokrovsk, another key logistics hub in Ukraine’s Donetsk region, following recent Ukrainian reports that the situation remained “extremely difficult” in the area.

