The Atesh resistance movement conducted reconnaissance on the construction of a new defensive line by Russian troops near the village of Vyshneve in the Zaporizhzhia region.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

According to a report posted on Telegram, an Atesh agent recorded fortifications, trenches, and engineering equipment, including excavators, being used to prepare and strengthen defensive positions.

“Due to fear of the advance of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on certain parts of the front, Russian troops have significantly ramped up efforts to create additional defensive lines,” the report said.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, according to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), as of Sept. 8, positional battles continue in the western Zaporizhzhia region, though no confirmed changes have been observed on the front line.

Russian military bloggers claimed that Russian forces advanced into Robotyne and captured two strongholds west of Novoprokopivka, though ISW had not found visual evidence to support these claims.

On Sept. 9, Russian forces carried out 314 strikes on 15 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region, according to the head of the regional military administration, Ivan Fedorov, who reported via Telegram. While there were no casualties, 19 reports were filed regarding damage to residential buildings and infrastructure.