The South Korean conglomerate the LG Group has reportedly registered its “O HUI” brand of cosmetic products in Russia, according to documents in the public domain.

A screenshot of the document recently circulating on the internet showed that a Moscow law firm, acting on behalf of LG Group’s subsidiary LG Household & Health Care, has applied to Russia’s Federal Service for Intellectual Property (Rospatent) to register their “O HUI” trademark in the country.

Coincidentally, “HUI” is a crude term for the male genitalia in the Russian language with the word’s numerous derivatives commonly seen as part of Russian insults.

The application, numbered 2024800464, showed that it was submitted on Sept. 6 and published on Sept. 10.

However, Rospatent’s database showed that an application for the “O HUI” trademark, numbered 2003721676, was submitted in 2003, registered in 2005, and is valid until Nov. 5, 2033.

Kyiv Post is unable to independently verify the authenticity of the document nor what it might entail if it’s in fact legitimate.

At present, O HUI’s products are available on Russian cosmetics sites, though it’s not clear if LG or O HUI itself has officially imported them into the country.

The New Voice Ukraine reported that LG, which is best known in the West for its household electronics, pulled out of the Russian market after the 2022 full-scale invasion of Ukraine, though there are claims that its products had continued to make their way to Russia through parallel imports.

Russian news outlet Kommersant claimed in 2023 that LG factories in Poland continue to produce televisions for the Russian market and install Russia-specific Smart TV software.