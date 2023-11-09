Latest
South Korea
Jan. 14, 09:27
North Korea’s last missile test was of a Hwasong-18 solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile, which it fired into the East Sea on December 18.
Israel
Jan. 11, 14:49
Top lawyer for South Africa Adila Hassim said Israel’s bombing campaign aimed at the “destruction of Palestinian life” and had pushed Palestinians “to the brink of famine”.
US
Nov. 9, 2023
South Korea has said Pyongyang is providing weapons in exchange for Russian space technology so that it can put a military spy satellite in orbit.
Ukraine
Sep. 2, 2023
At the same time as it increases the value of its aid to Kyiv Seoul agrees to release frozen assets to Iran in spite of the fact it is still supporting Russia’s illegal war against Ukraine.
US
Aug. 20, 2023
The US and its Asian allies have affirmed their solidarity with Ukraine.
War in Ukraine
May. 25, 2023
Officials acknowledged that there had been discussions between the Pentagon and an unidentified South Korean company about ‘some ammunition exports’, but declined to provide details.
South Korea
Apr. 20, 2023
Recently leaked US intelligence documents portray Seoul’s security officials as being torn between its existing policies on lethal aid, and increasing demands from to secure arms for Ukraine.
War in Ukraine
Apr. 19, 2023
President Yoon Suk-yeol has until now only given Kyiv humanitarian and economic aid, but in an interview with Reuters he indicated this could be about to change.
War in Ukraine
Feb. 13, 2023
The "Korean Scenario" comes into play where there is a protracted war and no side is willing to compromise on its red lines.
War in Ukraine
Jan. 30, 2023
NATO urges S. Korea to reconsider its policy and help Urkaine with weapons.