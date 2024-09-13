Ukraine has returned 49 military personnel and civilians from Russian captivity President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on Telegram.
“Another return of our people, for which we are always waiting and working,” Zelensky captioned photos of the released prisoners of war (POWs).
Andriy Yermak, head of the Office of the President, reported via Telegram that among the released POWs are 15 soldiers of the National Guard, 13 soldiers of the Navy, four soldiers of the State Border Guard Service, six soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), two soldiers of the Territorial Defense, National Police employees, and seven civilians.
“23 privates and non-commissioned officers, 19 officers,” he wrote.
Defenders of Mariupol and Azovstal are also among those released.
Zelensky announced that Lenije Umerova, who was taken hostage by the Russians while visiting her sick father, was freed.
“The Hero of Ukraine, military medic Viktor Ivchuk, is also home,” the president reported.
Zelensky also praised each Ukrainian unit contributing to the exchange fund for Ukraine.
“All our soldiers, who capture the Russian occupier, and all our services, which neutralize Russian saboteurs and collaborators, bring the release of our people closer,” he wrote. “We have to bring home all our soldiers and civilians.”
The “Angel of Azov” patronage service later reported that 15 servicemen from the then “Azov” regiment of the National Guard were returning home after more than two years of Russian captivity.
“‘Azov’ was included in the exchange for the first time in a long while. This group is mainly composed of women,” the message said.
The patronage service “Angels of Azov” stated that it will care for the military personnel who have endured captivity, providing for their treatment, rehabilitation, and recovery.
On Ukraine's 33rd Independence Day, 115 Ukrainian soldiers were released from Russian captivity and returned home. These soldiers, representing the National Guard, Armed Forces, Navy, and State Border Guard Service, were welcomed back as part of a prisoner exchange between Ukraine and Russia.
This marked the first exchange since the AFU launched an offensive in the Kursk region and the 55th exchange overall. This offensive has resulted in the capture of hundreds of enemy soldiers in one of Russia's worst defeats of the war.
