Ukraine
Dec. 2, 2023
During the height of war, language scandals have once again erupted about the role of the Russian language in Ukraine and attitudes towards Russian speakers. What is behind it?
Ukraine
Nov. 16, 2023
Controversial Ex-MP and Ukrainian-language professor Iryna Farion exposed a pro-Ukrainian student in occupied Crimea and questioned the patriotism of Russian-speaking Ukrainian soldiers.
Azov
Nov. 15, 2023
Ultra-Nationalist Under Investigation for Exposing Pro-Ukrainian Student to Russian Authorities in Crimea
Iryna Farion, a Ukrainian-language philologist and ex-parliamentarian, was already accused of being a Russian agent by the former commander of the Azov Brigade and by Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk.
Azov
Nov. 13, 2023
The ultra-nationalist reposted an unedited Crimea-based student’s message of support for her views on Russian-speaking Ukrainian soldiers which led to his arrest.
Ukraine
Nov. 7, 2023
Ultra-Nationalist Firebrand Generates Outrage by Questioning Patriotism of Russian-Speaking Ukrainian Soldiers
Notorious self-styled nationalist figurehead Iryna Farion says Azov soldiers who speak Russian are not Ukrainians, sparking anger, ridicule and mocking poetry from the country’s boxing champion.
Azov
Oct. 31, 2023
Ukraine’s special forces commander reveals new details about the dangerous flights to Mariupol’s besieged Azovstal steel plant, bringing in supplies and carrying wounded out.
Azov
Oct. 25, 2023
The mayor of Melitopol said that Russia is moving its materiel closer to the Sea of Azov and farther from the front line following a successful ATACMS strike on the occupied Berdyansk Airport.
War in Ukraine
Oct. 18, 2023
Russia Continues Torture of Azovstal Defenders and Is in No Hurry to Release Them, Family Members Say
The remaining Azov POWs, characterized as neo-Nazis, are singled out for additional indefinite brutality. Family are asking for priority on their release based on the Kremlin’s targeted cruelty.
Russia
Sep. 12, 2023
Ukrainian company Metainvest uses scrap materials to make fake copies of advanced weapon systems that fool Russian operators into expending artillery, drones and missiles to destroy them.
War in Ukraine
Jul. 25, 2022
In the final part of our exclusive interview, Azov co-founder Giorgi Kufarashvili tells his shocking story of the Battle of Mariupol, from inside Azovstal where he lost brave comrades, protected civil
War in Ukraine
Jul. 21, 2022
In the first half of our exclusive interview, Azov co-founder Giorgi Kufarashvili addresses some of the accusations and Russian propaganda directed at the world-revered battalion he helped to create.
War in Ukraine
Jun. 25, 2022
“He was a Patriot” – widow of Azov fighter killed in Mariupol Taras Lavriv, an army volunteer and fighter in the Azov Regiment, would have turned 33 on July 6. But the husband and father of two, who w