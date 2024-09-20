A pensioner in Kyiv has started a Kickstarter campaign for her hand-knitted woolen slippers she called “The Wamers 3,” following her similarly named projects prior.

The knitted slippers, which look similar to socks, cost $39 to $45 per pair, depending on the design. The campaign has a goal of $250 and promises free shipping worldwide.

The campaign also offers a family package consisting of four pairs of “Wamers” for $125.

The creator, who registered her location as Kyiv and identified herself as a 70-year-old woman called Halyna, said knitting is her hobby and the projects listed were what she made for herself and her family.

However, the verified user name was stated as Maksym Astapov, presumably one of her relatives.

Halyna said the “Wamers” are made with natural materials and provided a size chart for those interested. She added that the quantity of the “Wamers” is limited, which likely contributed to the low goal of $250.

“Made from only eco-friendly materials with love. Would be good to use on [sic] Winter at home to keep your feet in warm [sic]. No allergic materials and pleasant for the feet,” read the campaign’s description.

Halyna has five previous campaigns on Kickstarter, four of which were variations of her “Wamers” knitted slippers. Three out of four reached their funding targets.

The initial “Wamers” Kickstarter campaign contained a video of an elderly woman, presumably Halyna, knitting the slippers.