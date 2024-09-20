The US is delaying approval of Ukraine’s ability to use donated long-range missiles to strike targets deep into Russia, the AP reported his week, pushing any such announcement until just after the arrival of President Volodymyr Zelensky at the 79th UN General Assembly next week. Biden and Zelensky are schedule to meet shortly following that at the White House.

Washington said it is seeking more detailed information about how exactly Ukraine would use the weapons as part of a broader strategy to end the war. US President Joe Biden’s administration has asked Kyiv for clarification on that in advance of next week’s meeting of the two leaders.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Biden’s team has expressed concern that the use of such missiles would have a limited reward weighed against the risk of escalating war footing between Moscow and the West. The Pentagon also has countered with the argument that, while US long-range missiles are limited in number, Kyiv has demonstrated great success in using long-range drones to hit targets well within Russian territory.

Advertisement

An exclamation point on that position came Wednesday, as Ukrainian kamikaze UAVs staged one of the most destructive attacks in the 2.5-year history of this war, leveling the Toropets Northeast Ammunition Depot, in Russia’s Tver region, causing a huge blaze at the facility which lies about 300 miles from the Ukrainian border.

Zelensky’s team has argued that long-range missiles are critical in order to strike airfields and military bases further from the border. Specifically, Kyiv is asking for restrictions to be lifted on American-supplied Army Tactical Missile Systems, or ATACMS, and British-supplied Storm Shadow missiles.

Russians Reportedly Shift Military Equipment and Ammo from Crimea to Kursk
Other Topics of Interest

Russians Reportedly Shift Military Equipment and Ammo from Crimea to Kursk

According to partisans, this transfer of equipment indicates a shortage of weapons in the Kursk sector, which is being compensated for by moving resources from currently less active frontline areas.

This issue was on the agenda for the meeting late last week between Biden and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, as Britain and other NATO allies have voiced their support for a carte-blanch approach instead. Indeed, a “senior US official” told the AP on condition of anonymity that the subject came up during meetings of NATO defense chiefs in Europe last weekend, including the chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, and that “most advocated in favor of the change.”

Advertisement

The AP also noted that Biden’s approval could be needed because, in fact, many Storm Shadow components are made in America.

Starmer said these talks would continue when global leaders convene for the U.N. General Assembly gathering next week. Biden’s meeting with Zelensky is expected to happen late next week after the US president returns from the UN.

Meanwhile, in his departing speech on Thursday in Brussels as NATO chief, Jens Stoltenberg cautioned the United States and Europe against “isolationism,” AFP reported.

“We have heard voices on both sides of the Atlantic calling for America and Europe to part ways,” he said. “Focusing on short-sighted national interests over long-term cooperation will not serve us well. Isolationism will not keep anyone safe.”

Featured
‘I’m Back, Mom, Don’t Worry’ – Kyiv Post Behind the Scenes at Latest Prisoner Swap

‘I’m Back, Mom, Don’t Worry’ – Kyiv Post Behind the Scenes at Latest Prisoner Swap

Denys Davydov: Russian Military’s Deterioration

Denys Davydov: Russian Military’s Deterioration

US Pilot Examines Russian Warplanes

US Pilot Examines Russian Warplanes

Ukraine joins NATO’s anti-drone exercises for the first time

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) announced on Thursday that, for the first time, Ukraine soldiers have participated in the Alliance’s drone countermeasure exercises, held this year in the Netherlands.

Advertisement

“More than 60 counter-drone systems and technologies, such as sensors, drone-to-drone targeting systems, jammers and cyber interceptors, were tested in real-world conditions,” a statement from NATO read.

Participating were more than 450 representatives from 19 allied countries and three partner countries in the annual training on “technical interoperability of unmanned aerial vehicle countermeasures” (C-UAS TIE).

“For the first time, Ukraine participated alongside representatives of the private sector and the scientific community,” the press release stated.

Ukraine’s participation marks one step toward membership in the bloc, as per the NATO-Ukraine Roadmap for Innovative Cooperation, approved at NATO’s 75th Anniversary Summit in Washington, DC this summer.

Armenia says the Moscow-led CSTO alliance “creates threats” for the Caucasus nation

At an event Wednesday, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), Moscow’s answer to NATO to which Armenia belongs, “doesn’t ensure its security obligations towards Armenia,” according to its state media outlet, Armenpress.

Advertisement

The CSTO, Pashinyan said, “creates threats for Armenia’s security and Armenia’s future existence, sovereignty, and statehood.”

The CTSO currently comprises Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan. At its inception in 1992, the founding members were Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, but the following year, Belarus, Azerbaijan and Georgia also signed on. Later, Georgia, Azerbaijan, and Uzbekistan left the alliance, reducing its membership to just six former Soviet socialist republics.

Yerevan has made overtures toward leaving the Organization ever since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. In February 2023, Pashinyan insisted that “We are not Russia’s ally” in the war, and in July, the Prime Minister confirmed that Armenia planned to withdraw from the treaty.

Armenia has now officially frozen its membership in the Organization as it reportedly seeks out other security partners.

On July 31, Russian border guards completed their withdrawal from the capital’s Zvartnots International Airport, where they had been stationed since Armenia gained independence in 1991.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
John Moretti
John Moretti
John Moretti is a freelance journalist and author dividing his time between Europe and the United States. He has also spent more than a decade working with companies that protect travelers from health and security emergencies abroad. His academic background is in Eastern European Studies, international public policy and counterterrorism.
Read Next
Ukraine’s Drone Raid on Giant Russian Ammo Dump Most Destructive of Russo-Ukrainian War Russia
Ukraine’s Drone Raid on Giant Russian Ammo Dump Most Destructive of Russo-Ukrainian War
By Stefan Korshak
12h ago
Zelensky to Address UN Security Council on Sept. 24 Zelensky
Zelensky to Address UN Security Council on Sept. 24
By Kyiv Post
14h ago
Russians Reportedly Shift Military Equipment and Ammo from Crimea to Kursk War in Ukraine
Russians Reportedly Shift Military Equipment and Ammo from Crimea to Kursk
By Julia Struck
15h ago
Germany Plans Extra €400 Mn Military Aid to Ukraine War in Ukraine
Germany Plans Extra €400 Mn Military Aid to Ukraine
By AFP
16h ago
Sponsored content
« Previous North Korea Tests Super-Size Warhead Missile, Could Attract Kremlin’s Interest