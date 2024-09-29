Russian airstrikes targeted the city of Zaporizhzhia early morning on Sunday, Sept. 29, causing significant damage to residential buildings and injuring at least five people, according to local authorities.

Over ten strikes hit the city, damaging a multi-story apartment building and several private homes. Emergency services reported four confirmed injuries, with one person rescued.

Zaporizhzhia Mayor Ivan Fedorov confirmed the attack, stating that the town had been heavily bombarded with glide bombs.

Authorities are continuing search-and-rescue operations amid concerns that some people may still be trapped under the rubble.

Significant damage was recorded across multiple districts, affecting at least six private homes, and several fires were controlled.

