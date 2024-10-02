Editor’s note: This is the first in a series of Kyiv Post articles on how Russia evades sanctions to wage its war against Ukraine.

When Russian President Vladimir Putin called the new T-90M Proryv “the best tank in the world” last year, he lauded the country’s military leadership and manufacturing sector for working together to produce the hardware needed to fulfill Russia’s imperialist objectives abroad. Few would have believed that the tank, now seen regularly on the battlefield in occupied Ukraine, is reportedly constructed with tools and parts sourced from across the world – including European countries that have issued expansive economic sanctions against Russia aimed at preventing such cooperation.

A T-90M Proryv captured by Ukraine's 80th Air Assault Brigade. Photo Credit: 80th Air Assault Brigade

Roughly 20,000 sanctions have been levied against Russian companies and individuals by the US, EU, and allies since the country began its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in Feb. 2022.

And yet a small manufacturing company in central Italy, M.T. Marchetti (M.T.S.R.L.), is allegedly responsible for providing the machine parts used to construct the high-tech sights of T-90Ms that enable troops to visualize their surroundings from inside the vehicle, according to an investigation by The Insider. Without the sights, Russian soldiers would essentially be operating blind, dependent on drones controlled by a paired unit for eyes on the ground. The contributions from Italy are essential to the tank’s construction.

Although Italian companies and individuals are legally restricted from doing business directly with Russian entities, existing sanctions leave a swathe of loopholes that make it simple for businesses to bypass the limitations and continue business as usual.

M.T. has been doing business in Russia for decades. To adhere to sanctions, the company appears to work with Russian clients through a subsidiary – MT-Tools, also referred to as Comand Tool. M.T. Marchetti advertised attending the annual Metallurgy Conference in Moscow in 2016 and 2019, appearing in the expo’s vendor list under that name. But later, company representatives continued attending the conference under the name of Comand Tool – as recently as this year. The subsidiary’s website is active and lists the contact information of a local agent to contact for more information.

World leaders have said time and again that the Union’s wide-reaching sanctions would result in a crippled Russian economy that would strip Putin of his power and end the country’s invasion of Ukraine. But companies like M.T. seem to demonstrate how easy it is to flout these regulations. The Italian company has continued its business relationships in Russia via loopholes despite posting a “No-Russia Clause” in March declaring its adherence to international sanctions, stating that the company “shall not in any event, re-sell, re-export in Russia or re-sell or re-export for the use in Russia, goods or technology” as listed in EU regulations.

Thousands of other European companies and entrepreneurs appear to be using the same type of backdoors into the Russian market through third-party countries or subsidiary companies, bypassing international sanctions in just a few bureaucratic steps. Although information about sanction busting by companies like M.T. can be found easily through open-source investigations, enforcement of these regulations and penalties for those who strategically dodge sanctions is lacking.

Ukrainian officials and allied leaders have pointed out these gaping holes and called for a more robust network of international sanctions and accountability for rule-breakers.

“We should treat modern-day electronics used in rockets the way that the EU treats sausages,” Ukrainian MP Maryan Zablotsky, a member of the parliamentary Finance Committee, told Kyiv Post.

Ukrainian lawmaker Maryan Zablotsky. Photo Credit: WikiCommons

“They are heavily regulated. All meat products have a requirement called traceability – they are literally obligated to trace every sausage down to the field where the grain to feed that pig was produced. Why aren’t we doing that with weapons?” asked Zablotsky.

Other European officials have made similar comments. “The sanctions and other measures to weaken the Russian economy are effective, but even more can be done. We must continue to increase pressure on Putin’s regime and support Ukraine,” wrote seven European finance ministers in an op-ed for The Guardian in July.

Several American politicians have taken aim at the ineffectiveness of the sanctions regime too. Republican presidential nominee and former President Donald Trump has called on Europe to carry more of the burden of NATO and economic limitations on several occasions. “You know, the United States should pay its fair share, not everybody else's fair share,” he told Politico earlier this year.

Russian economy growing despite sanctions

Russia’s economy has held strong since the country launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, despite years of international sanctions against thousands of individuals, companies, and industrial sectors. While sanctions from the US, EU, and other allies have forced Russia to restructure its financial industry and the management of its major exports, the restrictions have so far done little to dissuade the illegal occupation of Ukraine.

Russia’s GDP exceeded expectations by growing 3.6% in 2023, following a contraction of 1.2% the year before, according to the Carnegie Endowment. The ruble lost over 40% of its value immediately following the Kremlin’s first attacks on Kyiv in Feb. 2022 but was quickly stabilized by a double-digit interest rate hike and the introduction of capital controls to stem inflation.

Putin shifted Russia’s industrial production to a wartime economy soon after invading Ukraine, concentrating 60% of the country’s manufacturing capacity to war-related sectors by mid-2024, according to CEPR. Russia’s economy had already returned to pre-invasion levels of growth and export by the beginning of 2023.

The World Bank classified Russia as a high-income country in 2023 for the first time since 2015. Among the key factors that contributed to economic growth in 2023 are trade (+6.8%), the financial sector (+8.7%), and construction (+6.6%). Russian GDP began evening out to its pre-war, post-pandemic levels by the second quarter of 2023 and is expected to continue rising. In 2024, the IMF currently projects Russia’s GDP to continue growing at a rate of at least 2.6%.

Major differences between US and EU sanction frameworks

International economic sanctions have been piling up against Russia since the country invaded the Donbas region and illegally annexed Crimea in 2014, and they were intensified after the full-scale invasion of Ukraine began. The sanctions levied by the US and EU are similar in content but differ significantly in their legal frameworks and implementation – resulting in markedly different impacts.

Russian soldiers patrol outside of Simferopol airport in Crimea, on Feb. 28, 2014. Photo Credit: AFP

“A good look to the long-serving United States’ sanctions framework will pay off for the European Union when creating the foundation for future sanctions regimes,” wrote Konstantin K. Oppolzer, a Swiss lawyer and former visiting scholar at Georgetown University, in a report last year. “The post-2022 sanctions against Russia are in many ways a turning point for the European Union’s sanction practice, uncovering considerable insufficiencies, but also sparking critical reflection and much-needed innovation.”

American politicians have been using international sanctions as a tool of diplomacy for longer than their European counterparts, allowing for a more efficient and practiced legal tool.

“The US sanctions framework is in many ways a well-oiled machine that has been running without greater changes for a long time,” Oppolzer wrote. “The EU sanctions framework, in contrast, has, seemingly unnoticed, since its comparatively recent inception, suffered from considerable insufficiencies.”

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine forced the EU to revisit existing sanctions policies in 2022 and identify areas for improvement. When allies froze the international assets of the Bank of Russia and eventually limited Russian companies’ access to the SWIFT banking system in 2022, for example, an incomplete enforcement mechanism allowed several players to continue using the network.

“This capability depends on a well-functioning and reliable framework governing the adoption, implementation, and legal remedies against sanctions. The United States can in many ways be regarded as a role model and as a reference point for this endeavor,” Oppolzer said.

Russia’s top exports still going strong

The Russian economy has been tied to gas, oil, and metals exports since the country began rebounding in the early 2000s after the upheaval caused by the fall of the Soviet Union. The bulk of the Russian economy is supported by taxes from the service sector, averaging over 55% of the GDP over the last decade. But revenue from the oil and gas industries routinely accounts for 30-50% of the total federal budget – making it the country’s largest single source of outside income, according to a report by the Oxford Institute of Energy Studies.

Model of natural gas pipeline and Gazprom logo, July 18, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Oil exports have been responsible for over 25% of tax revenue in the Russian economy for years, while natural gas and steel exports have made up a smaller but growing percentage of the country’s income. Crude oil alone is responsible for about 16% of the country’s GDP. Iron ore and steel exports accounted for about $23 billion in revenue or roughly 5% of Russian GDP in 2023, a decrease of 20% in production value from 2021.

Russia was a top three global producer of 13 critical raw materials outside the energy sector, such as palladium, nickel, and titanium, and is also the world’s third largest source of diamonds, according to a 2022 EU report. European entities were Russia’s top client in 2021, responsible for 27% of all Russian exports of metal goods before the full-scale invasion and the roll-out of international sanctions, according to Rosstat. European companies are still buying up a huge proportion of Russia’s metal exports: the EU imported 3.36 million tons of raw steel materials from Russia in the first half of 2024, according to the Ukrainian think tank GMK Center.

European companies find backdoors into Russian trade

A key loophole in European sanctions legislation has specified that only finished products are restricted, allowing companies to continue importing semi-finished or unfinished products or parts. European countries like Germany and Italy are still top export partners with Russia, pumping billions of dollars into the Russian economy. International discourse about bolstering these sanctions has been stifled by domestic opposition to the potential fallout that could occur due to completely cutting Russia out of the international trade market.