Law enforcement has credible evidence that the Russian invasion forces have executed at least 93 Ukrainian prisoners of war.

Ukrinform reports that Yurii Belousov, head of the War Department at the Prosecutor General’s Office, spoke on the air on the national telethon.

“Now we have information about 93 of our soldiers who have been executed on the battlefield,” he said.

Belousov emphasized that 80% of Ukrainian POWs were executed this year but the trend towards executions emerged in November 2023.

“There have been changes in the attitude of Russian servicemen toward our prisoners of war for the worse,” said Belousov.

He also reported that on Oct. 3, another report came out on the execution of a Ukrainian prisoner of war.

“A video of the purported brazen execution of yet another serviceman circulated across Telegram channels. We immediately initiated another criminal proceeding with the SBU’s Main Investigative Department,” added the senior prosecutor.

On Oct. 1, 2024, reports emerged of the alleged execution of 16 Ukrainian servicemembers by Russian invasion troops.

The drone footage circulating online shows how the Russians lined up captured soldiers outside a tree line strip before opening fire and finishing them at close range using automatic rifles.

The SBU security service initiated a criminal proceeding into the violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with premeditated murder.

