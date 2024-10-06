Key Takeaways from the ISW:

  • The Russian Government plans to allocate 90 billion rubles ($948 million) to one-time payments for concluding a military contract with the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) between 2025 and 2027, indicating that the Kremlin plans to continue relying on ongoing crypto-mobilization efforts to meet the manpower requirements of its war in Ukraine for as long as the crypto-mobilization system works.
  • Ukrainian officials continue to provide statistics regarding Russian war crimes, shedding light on the extent of violations committed by Russian forces and authorities.
  • The Russian government appears to have amended its plan to deanonymize Russian social media accounts following significant backlash within the Russian ultranationalist information space.
  • A recent Ukrainian missile strike near occupied Donetsk City reportedly killed several North Korean military officials.
  • Russian forces recently advanced within the main Ukrainian salient in Kursk Oblast, near Toretsk, near Pokrovsk, and southwest of Donetsk City.

ISW - map.

Authors: Riley Bailey, Davit Gasparyan, Nicole Wolkov, Angelica Evans, and George Barros.

See the original here.

