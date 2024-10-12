Read the President’s full address below:

I wish you health, fellow Ukrainians!

It is an important week of meetings with our friends in Europe – the largest defense donors and also the strategic region of the Balkans and Southeast Europe in general.

Today it was Berlin, talks with Chancellor Scholz, and just now a meeting with President Steinmeier.

There will be a new defense package for Ukraine from Germany. I am especially grateful for the assistance with air defense systems – Germany is the undisputed leader of support in this area. I am grateful for another IRIS-T.

We discussed with the Chancellor what kind of support will be provided this year and next – it is very important for us that the amount of aid from Germany remains stable, and this will be a signal that the path to peace will remain assured despite everything. We discussed how to further consolidate the world to bring peace closer.

I informed President Steinmeier about our work with partners and how we can strengthen Ukraine's positions so that all of Europe can benefit from it.

This morning, in the Vatican, I met with Pope Francis and Secretary of State Cardinal Parolin. A very sensitive issue for Ukraine, for many families in Ukraine – the release of our people from Russian captivity. Warriors and civilians, children and adults. Thousands of Ukrainians. Yesterday, we learned of the death of Ukrainian journalist Victoria Roshchyna in Russian captivity. My condolences to her family.

But she was on the exchange list.

Doing this work – pushing for the exchanges – is very difficult, and that is why we need special assistance, including the efforts of the Vatican.