Read the President’s full address below:
I wish you health, fellow Ukrainians!
JOIN US ON TELEGRAM
Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.
It is an important week of meetings with our friends in Europe – the largest defense donors and also the strategic region of the Balkans and Southeast Europe in general.
Today it was Berlin, talks with Chancellor Scholz, and just now a meeting with President Steinmeier.
There will be a new defense package for Ukraine from Germany. I am especially grateful for the assistance with air defense systems – Germany is the undisputed leader of support in this area. I am grateful for another IRIS-T.
We discussed with the Chancellor what kind of support will be provided this year and next – it is very important for us that the amount of aid from Germany remains stable, and this will be a signal that the path to peace will remain assured despite everything. We discussed how to further consolidate the world to bring peace closer.
I informed President Steinmeier about our work with partners and how we can strengthen Ukraine's positions so that all of Europe can benefit from it.
This morning, in the Vatican, I met with Pope Francis and Secretary of State Cardinal Parolin. A very sensitive issue for Ukraine, for many families in Ukraine – the release of our people from Russian captivity. Warriors and civilians, children and adults. Thousands of Ukrainians. Yesterday, we learned of the death of Ukrainian journalist Victoria Roshchyna in Russian captivity. My condolences to her family.
Russia-Ukraine Battle of the Drones Remains Intensive
But she was on the exchange list.
Doing this work – pushing for the exchanges – is very difficult, and that is why we need special assistance, including the efforts of the Vatican.
We agreed that Ukraine will provide a list of journalists who are currently held captive in Russia. We discussed in detail the return of civilians, the return of deported children. We hope for support.
We are preparing a meeting in Canada for this month – specifically on this point of the Peace Formula, on humanitarian issues. I have invited the Vatican to participate.
Here in Germany, and yesterday in three countries in one day – Britain, France, Italy – I presented our Victory Plan to European leaders. To Prime Minister Starmer, to President Macron, to the Head of the Italian Government Giorgia Meloni. And today during my conversation with Olaf. All the details of our strategy for achieving peace – geopolitical, military, and economic.
We explained in London what kind of long-range capabilities we need now, and what our vision is for strengthening the front. We had a very good conversation with Emmanuel, and France has already helped us in many ways to unite other partners; we are now counting on such leadership. Italy – Giorgia's very principled position, a clear understanding of our motives and Europe's needs. I thank Olaf for our conversation today; Germany has all the details – regarding military aspects as well as geopolitical and economic ones. We must act together – everyone who has the necessary strength, the necessary influence – to guarantee a sustainable peace, to force Russia into peace. But we must act right now, in these months. To strengthen our guys at the front. To strengthen our common positions. Now, at the team level, we will work with our partners in Europe to make the most of each planned step; and this Plan of ours should lead to an effective second Peace Summit, to bring the war to an end. And that it be a just, fair end to the war.
And one more thing.
I am grateful to Croatia and to all our partners in the Balkans and in the region of Southeast Europe for our third Summit – this format that helps to preserve European unity. I thank everyone for supporting the Peace Formula and the Peace Summit format. I am confident that the Victory Plan – if our partners are truly resolute in standing with us – will become a reliable bridge between the current situation and the peace we all strive so much for.
I thank everyone who stands with Ukraine! I am proud of our people. The world has been with Ukraine for the third year of this war, because our people, especially the people – millions of Ukrainians – they deserve support!
Glory to Ukraine!
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter