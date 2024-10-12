  • The Avdiivka-Pokrovsk sector in eastern Ukraine likely remains the Russian main effort and has seen a high level of Russian operations over the past week. It is highly likely that Russia is continuing to set conditions for an attack on Pokrovsk. Russian forces have partially encircled the outlying town of Selydove and will highly likely attempt to seize the town in the coming weeks.
  • In the same sector, Russia has made gains into the centre of the town of Toretsk. However, progress has been slow and Russian positions in the town are vulnerable to Ukrainian counter-attacks.
  • Following the seizure of Vuhledar at the beginning of October 2024.Russian forces have only made minor advances beyond the town, which lies on the intersection between the two key fronts of Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk.
  • In Zaporizhzhia, there are some indications of an attempted re-invigoration of Russian offensive operations in the eastern part of the sector with Russian forces reportedly taking the village of Kamianske, on the main Zaporizhzhia-Melitopol road. This area has remained relatively static for over a year, but it remains to be seen whether Russian forces will be able to sustain further offensive operations in this area.
