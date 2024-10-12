Ukraine’s forces hit a fuel and lubricants depot near the town of Rovenky in the Russian-occupied area of Luhansk region, in the early morning hours of Oct. 12, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

“Last night, a strike was conducted on a fuel and lubricants storage facility near the town of Rovenky on the temporarily occupied territory in Luhansk region,” the General Staff said.

“This base stored oil and petroleum products, which were supplied, among other uses, for the needs of the Russian army.” 

A massive fire engulfed a storage tank at the facility located about 60 kilometers south of the city of Luhansk. Impact assessment is ongoing, the General Staff said.

The operation was carried out by Ukraine’s military intelligence HUR in coordination with other Defense Forces components.

Preliminary reports on social media indicate that the fire was caused by strike drones.

The same oil depot had previously been targeted by the Ukrainian forces.

On Monday, Oct. 7, Ukrainian drones attacked and set fire to a major oil refinery in Feodosia, Crimea, which burned for four days.

In late summer, Ukraine initiated a bombardment campaign targeting Russia’s oil and gas infrastructure, with some strikes reaching up to 700 kilometers deep inside Russian territory.

On Sept. 1, Ukraine executed its largest drone strike of the war, with 158 drones hitting multiple regions, according to the Russian Ministry of Defense. However, local reports suggest that the actual number of drones involved may have been even higher.

