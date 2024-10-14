Since the beginning of Russia’s 2022 full-scale invasion, 46 Ukrainian military personnel have not returned to the country to resume their duty after vacationing abroad, officials said.

“From Feb. 24, 2022, to Sept. 30, 2024, 46 cases have been recorded where servicemen did not return to Ukraine after vacationing abroad. These servicemen have been accounted for as those who have deserted their units,” Ukraine’s Main Military Service Directorate told news outlet Slidstvo.Info.

The directorate explained to the publication that military personnel can cross the border on general grounds, and border officials can then approve their departure from Ukraine, presumably with adequate documents.

They also noted that for military personnel to leave the country, they only need to obtain permission from their unit commander, and their leave is not time-restricted.

Under current regulations, military personnel are entitled to 15 days of foreign vacations per year, with the possibility of applying for two additional days for travel.

Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense has remained silent on border crossing violations, according to the publication.

While cases of desertion after vacationing abroad are not common, draft evasion remains an issue among conscripts, sometimes aided by corrupt officials.

On Friday, Oct. 11, Kyiv Post reported that the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), alongside the National Police, detained six suspects involved in two draft evasion schemes in Kyiv and Kherson respectively.

The SBU stated that among the suspects were lawyers and employees of Ukraine’s territorial recruitment centers (TRCs), which the government entrusted with mobilizing men of draft age. The SBU did not specify the dates of the arrests.

It was previously reported that Ukraine intended to review the current draft deferment mechanism, which is based on the fact that many draftees – as many as 1.5 million – are temporarily exempt from mobilization under this system.

An audit, set to conclude on Nov. 15, will review enterprises classified as critical, which grants them the possibility to reserve employees from mobilization, as reported by Deputy Minister of Defense Lieutenant General Ivan Havriluk.