  • Ukraine's General Staff confirmed Ukraine struck the Feodosia marine oil terminal in Russian-occupied Crimea on 7 October 2024. This terminal was previously targeted in March 2024 by Ukrainian uncrewed aerial vehicles.
  • Ukrainian attacks continue to incrementally degradeRussian military capabilities on the Crimean peninsula.Targets struck in 2024 have also included air-defence systems, airfields, command centres, naval facilities, logistics sites and the Kerch Strait crossing.
To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post

The Kyiv Post is Ukraines English-language newspaper and proud winner of the 2014 Missouri Honor Medal for Distinguished Service in Journalism. The newspapers first print edition came out on Oct. 18, 1995, and went online in 1997.

Read Next
N. Korea Sending 'Large-Scale' Troop Deployment to Russia, Seoul Spy Agency Says War in Ukraine
N. Korea Sending 'Large-Scale' Troop Deployment to Russia, Seoul Spy Agency Says
By AFP
2h ago
Why It Must Be ‘Nukes and NATO’ War in Ukraine
OPINION: Why It Must Be ‘Nukes and NATO’
By Stepan Stepanenko
3h ago
Biden in Berlin Vows no Let-Up on Support for Ukraine War in Ukraine
Biden in Berlin Vows no Let-Up on Support for Ukraine
By AFP
3h ago
Democracy Without Borders: Tibet &amp; Ukraine - Fighting for Freedom Against Colonialism EXCLUSIVE War in Ukraine
Democracy Without Borders: Tibet & Ukraine - Fighting for Freedom Against Colonialism
By Kyiv Post
7h ago
Sponsored content
« Previous Democracy Without Borders: Tibet &amp; Ukraine - Fighting for Freedom Against Colonialism
Next » Eurotopics: Asylum - EU Summit Seeks Consensus