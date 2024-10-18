- Ukraine's General Staff confirmed Ukraine struck the Feodosia marine oil terminal in Russian-occupied Crimea on 7 October 2024. This terminal was previously targeted in March 2024 by Ukrainian uncrewed aerial vehicles.
- Ukrainian attacks continue to incrementally degradeRussian military capabilities on the Crimean peninsula.Targets struck in 2024 have also included air-defence systems, airfields, command centres, naval facilities, logistics sites and the Kerch Strait crossing.
Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 17 October 2024.— Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) October 17, 2024
