  • Russia has maintained pressure in the east of Ukraine's Kharkiv oblast. Russian forces are highly likely within several hundred metres of the Oskil river in a narrow salient approximately 20km south of the town of Kupiansk.
  • It is likely that continued Russian attacks are complicating Ukrainian operations on the east bank of the Oskil. On 15 October 2024, regional Ukrainian authorities ordered the civilian evacuation of several population centres in the area. Russia will likely continue to make gains in the area in coming weeks.
  • Russian forces have been making sporadic attempts to regain control of Kupiansk since losing the town in a Ukrainian counter-offensive in September 2022. The town is situated on the Oskil river and is a rail hub supporting Ukrainian operations in the area.
