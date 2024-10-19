One man was killed and eight people were wounded after the Russians struck the center of the Sumy-region-city of Shostka just after midnight, Ukrainian officials reported.

A man's body was found under the rubble of a destroyed building, the Sumy Regional Prosecutor’s Office reported Saturday afternoon.

“Overnight Oct 19, the Russians launched an airstrike on the Shostka community, using KAB glide bombs and Shahed drones. Our air defense downed three Shaheds,” a statement by the regional military administration reads.

One of the targets was a fire department/emergency rescue headquarters and at least five emergency rescue workers were wounded, Ukraine’s State Emergency Service reported.

Energy infrastructure was also attacked, causing blackouts throughout Shostka.

Photo: National Police of Ukraine.

The regional military administration said that emergency workers scrambled to the scene of the strikes. It reported that electricity supply had been partially restored and that repair work was ongoing Saturday morning.

Photo: SES of Ukraine.

Russia regularly targets fire departments, emergency services, and power generation facilities. The week prior, the Russians struck the Kostiantynivka fire and rescue unit in the Donetsk region.

*This story is updated as new information becomes available.


