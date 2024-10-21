On Sunday, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic spoke to Russian leader Vladimir Putin for the first time since shortly after the full-scale invasion of Ukraine began, discussing the war, an upcoming BRICS summit, and, of course, Russian supplies of fuel to Belgrade.

Although Serbia followed suit with other European countries after the invasion in seeking alternative fuel sources, the country remains greatly reliant on Moscow for its energy.

“I particularly thanked President Putin for ensuring that Russia will provide sufficient quantities of gas for Serbia this winter,” Vucic said on social media.

Serbia has long been a firm Kremlin ally, but as Belgrade vies for European Union membership, it has tempered its relationship with Moscow since the February 2022 invasion began. Vucic has condemned the violation of Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, but it has stopped short of agreeing to sanctions on Russia, especially its oil and gas.

Serbia still has to decide whether to attend next week’s BRICS summit, which was founded by Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa and is joined by four others: Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the UAE. The meeting will take place Oct 22-24 in the Russian city of Kazan and aims to strengthen the partnership’s economic, security, and political ties.

Vucic signaled last week that it is not interested in joining BRICS and favors EU membership instead, although the administration has also floated the idea of belonging to both. The Kremlin said it is still waiting for an official response to the invitation.

“If I say I’m going to Kazan, it will signal the end of Serbia’s European path. If I say something else, they’ll claim I’ve betrayed the Russians,” Vucic said last week. He said he would announce his decision by Monday.

Vucic made no further comment on the war, except that Belgrade has not changed its position on sanctions.

For its part, the Kremlin said in a statement that the two leaders planned to keep in regular contact and continue their bilateral relations based on “spiritual, cultural, and historical commonalities.”

“The situation in Ukraine was also discussed. Vladimir Putin provided his assessment of the course of the special military operation,” the Kremlin statement read.

The last time the two leaders had spoken was in May 2022, the AFP noted, adding that Sunday’s call was supposedly meant to mark the 80th anniversary of the Red Army’s liberation of Belgrade from Nazi occupation on October 20, 1944.

Foreign Minister expresses “outrage” at finding Western components in intercepted North Korean missile

An examination of a downed North Korean KN-23/24 missile revealed Western-made components, sparking an angry response from Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha.

“Outrageous,” he wrote on social media platform X, formerly Twitter. “Recent examination of a North Korean KN-23/24 missile shot down in Ukraine found numerous recently produced Western-made components. Putin and Kim still have access to them.”

“We urge allies to respond strongly, tighten sanctions & export controls, boost our air shield,” the minister concluded.

According to Ukraine’s Independent Anti-Corruption Committee (NAKO), the missile shot down in September in the Poltava region contains microelectronics manufactured by companies in the US, Switzerland, the UK, and the Netherlands and most of the microelectronics appear to have been made by American companies.