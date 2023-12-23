Latest

EXPLAINED: Is North Korea Preparing for War?
North Korea
Jan. 19, 10:19
Pyongyang has long been developing nukes and missiles, and Kim has been waiting for an opportune moment to conduct his much-anticipated seventh nuclear test.
By AFP
North Korean Foreign Minister to Visit Russia: KCNA
Russia
Jan. 14, 15:07
Traditional allies, Russia and North Korea have recently boosted ties anew.
By AFP
N. Korea Fires ‘Unidentified Ballistic Missile,’ Says Seoul
South Korea
Jan. 14, 09:27
North Korea’s last missile test was of a Hwasong-18 solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile, which it fired into the East Sea on December 18.
By AFP
Are We Drifting Towards World War? EXCLUSIVE
US
Jan. 13, 08:38
Unless bold and brave leadership is shown now, the world will find itself mired in a third war or face a period of calamitous, worsening change.
By Charles Cockell
Ukraine Releases Pictures of Possible ‘North Korean Missile’ that Hit Kharkiv
Kharkiv
Jan. 7, 10:48
Authorities in Kharkiv are keen to stress no final conclusions have been made but they have noted Russia took steps to hide certain details on the missile before launching.
By Kyiv Post
Kyiv 'Can't Confirm Yet' If Russia Used N.Korean Missiles
War in Ukraine
Jan. 5, 13:03
The White House late Thursday accused Moscow of using weapons provided by Pyongyang and also said Russia was seeking missiles from its ally Iran.
By AFP
N. Korea Supplied Russia with Missiles for Ukraine Attacks: US
War in Ukraine
Jan. 4, 21:15
Moscow's forces fired multiple North Korean ballistic missiles into Ukraine as part of a mass aerial attack on Jan. 2, White House spokesperson John Kirby said.
By AFP
Russia’s Own Troops Are Being Blown Up By Low Quality Artillery Ammo From North Korea
War in Ukraine
Dec. 23, 2023
Just last month Russian troops were pictured thanking North Korea for the artillery shells. That sentiment may well have now changed.
By Kyiv Post
Ukraine Commander Warns War Zone May Expand Amid Russian Arms Buildup
Iran
Nov. 27, 2023
Lieutenant General Serhii Nayev accused Russia of securing additional resources through its alliance with the "Axis of Evil" it had formed with North Korea and Iran.
By Alisa Orlova
Russian Airlines Invited to Initiate Regular Flights to North Korea
Russia
Nov. 21, 2023
In another signal of the growing relationship between the two countries, the Russian news site Kommersant said on Monday that airlines have been invited to prepare for regular flights to North Korea.
By Kyiv Post
Russian Delegation in N. Korea to 'Further Revitalise' Ties
War in Ukraine
Nov. 15, 2023
Historic allies Russia and North Korea are both under international sanctions -- the former for its invasion of Ukraine and the latter for its nuclear weapons and missile programmes.
By AFP
Russian Soldiers Confirm Using North Korean Munitions in Ukraine, But Firing Adjustments Are Needed
War in Ukraine
Nov. 13, 2023
Confirmations of Russia using North Korean made munitions in Ukraine have surfaced on the internet, but range adjustments are needed due to potentially inferior quality, according to analysts.
By Leo Chiu
North Korea Slams Blinken's Comments on Ties with Moscow
US
Nov. 11, 2023
Seoul has said that Pyongyang sent one million artillery rounds to bolster Moscow's war in Ukraine in exchange for advice on satellite technology.
By AFP
EXPLAINED: Who Are Russia’s Allies? The New ‘Axis of Evil’
Russia
Oct. 24, 2023
With violence raging in both Ukraine and the Middle East, the US has warned of a new “axis of evil,” four countries all involved to varying degrees in both wars.
By Anya Korzun
Putin’s Strategic Mistake: Adverse Effects of the Russia-North Korea Summit EXCLUSIVE
Putin
Oct. 21, 2023
While in the short term, Russia’s ability to get arms from North Korea may prove advantageous, it will ultimately seal the disaster toward which Putin is headed as he cozies up to a pariah state.
By Jung Jaewook
Russia-N. Korea Relations at 'New, Strategic' Level: Lavrov
Russia
Oct. 19, 2023
Kim last month travelled to Russia aboard a specially built bullet-proof train for a face-to-face meeting with Putin, declaring bilateral ties with Moscow his country's "number one priority".
By AFP