- Russian Land Forces (RLF have almost certainly advanced into the coal mining town of Selydove, around 13km southeast from the major logistics hub of Pokrovsk. The town remains contested, with fighting likely continuing to take place within the town centre. Selydove is the last significant urban area screening the southern flank of Pokrovsk as well as the E50 highway - which connects Selydove to Pokrovsk.
- Since the beginning of October 2024, the RLF rate of advance towards Pokrovsk had slowed significantly, with the RLF remaining within approximately 7km of the city.The RLF have recently directed resources towards the southern part of the axis, targeting Selydove and partially encircling the town. Russia likely aims to use the E50 highway as a secondary route of advance to Pokrovsk if Selydove is taken.
Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 25 October 2024.— Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) October 25, 2024
