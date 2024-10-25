  • Russian Land Forces (RLF have almost certainly advanced into the coal mining town of Selydove, around 13km southeast from the major logistics hub of Pokrovsk. The town remains contested, with fighting likely continuing to take place within the town centre. Selydove is the last significant urban area screening the southern flank of Pokrovsk as well as the E50 highway - which connects Selydove to Pokrovsk.
  • Since the beginning of October 2024, the RLF rate of advance towards Pokrovsk had slowed significantly, with the RLF remaining within approximately 7km of the city.The RLF have recently directed resources towards the southern part of the axis, targeting Selydove and partially encircling the town. Russia likely aims to use the E50 highway as a secondary route of advance to Pokrovsk if Selydove is taken.
To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post

The Kyiv Post is Ukraines English-language newspaper and proud winner of the 2014 Missouri Honor Medal for Distinguished Service in Journalism. The newspapers first print edition came out on Oct. 18, 1995, and went online in 1997.

Read Next
NATO or Nukes – Ukraine’s Only Options War in Ukraine
NATO or Nukes – Ukraine’s Only Options
By Jeremy Dirac
23m ago
Kyiv Says North Korean Troops Will Deploy for Combat as Early as Sunday War in Ukraine
Kyiv Says North Korean Troops Will Deploy for Combat as Early as Sunday
By Kyiv Post
2h ago
Disability Certificates Scandal: What Led to the Prosecutor General’s Resignation and What’s Next? in-depth Zelensky
Disability Certificates Scandal: What Led to the Prosecutor General’s Resignation and What’s Next?
By Sergii Kostezh
4h ago
Putin on North Korean Troops in Russia: ‘If They’re Here, It’s Our Business’ HUR
Putin on North Korean Troops in Russia: ‘If They’re Here, It’s Our Business’
By Kyiv Post
4h ago
Sponsored content
« Previous Putin on North Korean Troops in Russia: ‘If They’re Here, It’s Our Business’
Next » Seoul Slams Russian Treaty With N. Korea, Zelensky Urges 'Tangible Pressure'