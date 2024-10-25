Russia deploying North Korean troops in Ukraine would be a "clear escalation", Germany warned Friday, after President Volodymyr Zelensky said Moscow could send soldiers despatched by Pyongyang into battle this weekend.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz, speaking during a visit to India, called the development "very worrying" and said it showed that Russian President Vladimir Putin was facing difficulties in the war.

"It is serious and, of course, something that escalates the situation further," he told German media. "It also shows at the same time that the Russian president is in great need."

A German foreign ministry spokeswoman said earlier that Russia deploying North Korean troops in Ukraine would be a "clear escalation".

"We call on the North Korean side not to contribute to this, and to refrain from doing anything in this direction," Kathrin Deschauer told a press briefing in Berlin.

Seoul and Washington have accused the nuclear-armed North of sending thousands of troops to Russia, with Zelensky saying they could be sent into battle as early as Sunday.

North Korea said Friday that any troop deployment to Russia would be in line with international law, state media reported, but stopped short of confirming it had sent soldiers.

AFP
