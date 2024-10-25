The Ukrainian Defense Forces struck a Buk-M3 (NATO: Gollum) anti-aircraft missile system alongside a Buk-M2 (NATO: Grizzly) targeting and guidance radar station in the occupied Luhansk region, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

The attack happened early on the morning of Friday, Oct. 25 by units of Ukraine’s Unmanned Systems Forces, in coordination with other components of Kyiv’s defense forces. It was part of an effort to identify and dismantle Russian anti-aircraft defenses.

The General Staff highlighted that weakening Russia’s air defenses would leave other important targets - both at the front and deep behind enemy lines - more vulnerable to Ukrainian strikes. However, the report did not specify the type of weapons used in the attack.

The Buk medium-range anti-aircraft missile system is designed to provide point defense against variety of aerial threats, including aircraft, cruise missiles, and helicopters.

The estimated value of the Buk-M3 version is around $100 million. It can intercept targets at ranges of up to 70 kilometers (44 miles) at altitudes of up to 35,000 meters (115,000 feet). It is a key component of Russia’s air defense, protecting ground troops and covering areas beyond the front line.

A characteristic feature of this system that visually distinguishes it from the previous Buk-M2 model are the new 9R31M missile radar-guided surface-to-air missile carried in six sealed cylindrical transport and launch containers.

Earlier, on Oct. 21, Unmanned Systems Forces operators destroyed a Russian Buk-M3 launcher located 60 kilometers (37.5 miles) from the front line. A multirotor bomber drone delivered a munition that caused one of the missiles to detonate, damaging and effectively disabling the launcher.

The incident demonstrated the impact of modern technology, with a $500 drone successfully destroying a crucial component of a $100 million air defense system, according to the report.

Typically, bomber drones operate within a 20-kilometer (12.5-mile) range, although modified drones with satellite communication capabilities can extend their reach to over 40 kilometers (25 miles). The successful strike at 60 kilometers (37.5 miles) set a new operational record for this type of weapon. It is probable that a repeater drone or drones were used to extend its range.

Earlier, a Ukrainian military officer speaking anonymously, told Kyiv Post about a recent spate of successful Ukrainian strikes destroying Russian Buk missile systems using various attack methods, including unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).