Key Takeaways from the ISW:

  • Patriarch Kirill, head of the Kremlin-controlled Russian Orthodox Church Moscow Patriarchate (ROC MP), highlighted ongoing social and ideological divides within Russian society while reiterating boilerplate justifications for the war in Ukraine during a speech on October 31.
  • Kirill also highlighted the growing trend of brutality and cruelty in the Russian military and attempted to excuse this trend as the emergence of a “neo-pagan” cult.
  • Russian authorities also continue to identify conflict between ethnic Russians and minority groups as a critical issue.
  • Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov met with his North Korean counterpart Choe Son-hui in Moscow on November 1, securing strong affirmations of North Korea's support for Russia amid updated Western reports on the number of North Korean troops deployed to Russia.
  • North Korean troops are unlikely to present Russia with a long-term solution to its manpower concerns, despite Choe's comments about Pyongyang's indefinite commitment to Russia's war effort.
  • The US Department of Defense (DoD) announced a new tranche of military assistance valued at $425 million to Ukraine on November 1.
  • Russian federal censor Roskomnadzor failed to enforce its plan to deanonymize Russian social media accounts by its stated November 1 deadline.
  • Ukrainian forces recently advanced north of Sudzha.
  • Both Ukrainian and Russian forces recently advanced within central Vovchansk. Russian forces recently advanced northeast of Kupyansk and northwest of Kreminna.
  • The Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) introduced a new system on November 1 allowing Russian veterans and their families to confirm their veteran statuses digitally.

ISW - map.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Authors: Karolina Hird, Angelica Evans, Kateryna Stepanenko, Grace Mappes, and Fredrick W. Kagan.

See the original here.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
ISW
ISW
Read Next
Getting to Grips with All Things Korean as Pyongyang Enters Ukraine’s War War in Ukraine
Getting to Grips with All Things Korean as Pyongyang Enters Ukraine’s War
By Steve Brown
8h ago
Ukraine Awaits U.S. Presidential Election | Bohdan Nahaylo War in Ukraine
Ukraine Awaits U.S. Presidential Election | Bohdan Nahaylo
By TVP World
8h ago
Harshest Winter Yet: Will Ukraine Withstand New Russian Attacks on Its Energy Sector? EXCLUSIVE Energy
Harshest Winter Yet: Will Ukraine Withstand New Russian Attacks on Its Energy Sector?
By Sergii Kostezh
9h ago
Why China is No Peacemaker for Ukraine Russia
OPINION: Why China is No Peacemaker for Ukraine
By Anita Inder Singh
10h ago
Sponsored content
« Previous Ukrainian-American Congresswoman Backing Trump Exemplifies Polarized US Voters
Next » Russians Lose Another Su-34 Fighter Bomber – Was a Ukrainian F-16 Responsible?