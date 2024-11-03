Key Takeaways from the ISW:

  • Ukrainian forces have reportedly struck seven Russian radars and air defense systems since the night of October 20 to 21.
  • South Korea signaled possible readiness to increase support for Ukraine amid continued Ukrainian intelligence on the deployment of North Korean forces near the Russian border with Ukraine. 
  • Russian federal censor Roskomnadzor implemented its plan to deanonymize Russian social media accounts on November 2.
  • Ukrainian and Russian forces marginally advanced north of Sudzha, Kursk Oblast.
  • Russian forces marginally advanced north of Kurakhove in Donetsk Oblast.
  • Chechen Republic Head Ramzan Kadyrov claimed to have rescinded an order for his Akhmat Spetsnaz soldiers to not take Ukrainian servicemembers as prisoners in the war in Ukraine.

Authors: Angelica Evans, Davit Gasparyan, Grace Mappes, Nate Trotter, and Fredrick W. Kagan.

