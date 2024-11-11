Key Takeaways from the ISW:

  • Ukrainian forces struck Russian ammunition warehouses in Bryansk Oblast during a large-scale Ukrainian drone strike against Russia on the night of November 9 and 10.
  • Ukrainian officials continue to report Russian executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs).
  • Russian forces recently advanced in the Pokrovsk direction.

Authors: Angelica Evans, Grace Mappes, Nicole Wolkov, Christina Harward, Christopher Paludi, and Frederick W. Kagan.

See the original here.

