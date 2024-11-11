Russia and Ukraine both launched record numbers of drone attacks on each other overnight on Saturday, despite a phone call from US President-elect Donald Trump urging Russian President Vladimir Putin not to escalate the conflict last week. The Republican said on the campaign trail that he could end the fighting in Ukraine within hours and has indicated he will talk directly with Putin – a major break from the approach adopted by current President Joe Biden. JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

The people of Odesa waking today to devastation after Russians sent drones equipped with thermobaric warheads onto apartment buildings all over the city.



Russia no longer seems to have interest in military targets, pure attempts to terrorize the civilian population. pic.twitter.com/E7HJX2QaGi — KyivPost (@KyivPost) November 9, 2024

On Sunday, the Washington Post reported that Trump had a phone call on Thursday with the Russian strongman in which he told Putin not to inflame the attritional war. The Kremlin had earlier said it saw “positive signals” from Trump’s willingness to strike a deal, and several people speaking to the US paper said Trump had expressed the desire for more conversations on “the resolution of Ukraine’s war soon.” Advertisement But Russia has continued to bombard Ukraine since speaking to Trump. Russia fired 145 drones at Ukraine overnight Saturday-Sunday, President Volodymyr Zelensky said – more than in any single nighttime attack of the conflict so far. “Last night, Russia launched a record 145 Shahed and other strike drones against Ukraine,” Zelensky said on social media, urging Kyiv’s Western allies to do more to help Ukraine’s defense. Russia also said it had downed 34 Ukrainian attack drones targeting Moscow on Sunday, the largest attempted attack on the capital since the start of the Russian offensive in 2022. Other Topics of Interest Did Ukraine Try to Hijack a Russian Helicopter by Inducing its Pilot to Defect? TASS reported on Monday that the FSB had foiled another attempt by Ukrainian intelligence to recruit a Russian pilot to defect with his aircraft. US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said Sunday that the White House was to spend its remaining $6 billion of funding for Ukraine before Trump takes office, warning of the risks of ending US support for Kyiv. Following Trump’s election, Zelensky warned there should be “no concessions” to Putin. Ceding land or giving in to his other hardline demands would only embolden the Kremlin and lead to more aggression, he said. The Ukrainian president has also previously warned that without US aid, Kyiv would lose the conflict. Advertisement In his evening address, Zelensky alluded to Ukraine’s attempted barrage of Moscow, the largest attack targeting the Russian capital since the start of the conflict. Thanking his forces responsible for drone combat, he said: “Russian military objects are becoming more and more accessible to our soldiers.” Russia has made other advances on the battlefield. Moscow’s troops made their largest territorial gains in October since March 2022, according to the Washington-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW). Two Names off the List While dozens of top Republican politicians, strategists, and operatives are believed to be in the running for roles in Trump’s forthcoming foreign policy team, two leading names have been removed from the running. Former US Ambassador to the UN and presidential candidate Nikki Haley and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will not join the president-elect’s second administration in a public snub of the two prominent MAGA supporters who served during his first term.

Trump announced on his social media site, Truth Social, on Saturday night: Advertisement “I will not be inviting former Ambassador Nikki Haley, or former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, to join the Trump Administration, which is currently in formation,” he wrote. “I very much enjoyed and appreciated working with them previously, and would like to thank them for their service to our Country.” It is unclear why the convicted felon chose to single out Haley and Pompeo as unwelcome on his team at this point in his transition or why he has not made similar declarations about other rejected candidates. Trump may hold resentment against Haley for running against him in the GOP primary as a formidable opponent. She harshly criticized the former president during her campaign, calling him “unhinged.” The former governor of South Carolina later declared that she would vote for Trump when he secured the nomination and gave him a glowing endorsement during the GOP convention. Pompeo has not had the same level of public clashes with the president-elect. He served in two powerful positions during Trump’s first term: Secretary of State and CIA director.

Trump senior adviser tells BBC, Zelensky “isn’t serious” if he expects to liberate Crimea US President-elect senior advise Bryan Lanza said Trump “will focus on achieving peace in Ukraine rather than enabling the country to gain back territory occupied by Russia,” according to the BBC. Advertisement Lanza, a Republican party strategist, told the BBC the Trump administration would ask Zelensky what he sees as a “realistic vision for peace.” “And if President Zelensky comes to the table and says, well we can only have peace if we have Crimea, he shows to us that he’s not serious,” Lanza said, the BBC reports. “When Zelensky says we will only stop this fighting, there will only be peace once Crimea is returned,” Lanza said. “We’ve got news for President Zelensky: Crimea is gone.”