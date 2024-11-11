A video circulating on social media reportedly shows Russian soldiers shooting at close range at least two unarmed Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs).

Ukrainian military journalist Andriy Tsaplienko shared the footage on his Telegram channel, captioned: “Russian ba**ards shot at least two unarmed Ukrainian prisoners of war in the Kursk region at close range.”

Russian officials have not yet commented on the footage, while Dmytro Lubinets, the Ukraine’s parliamentary Commissioner for Human Rights, has condemned the incident, writing:

“Prisoners of war should always be protected, especially from acts of violence, but Russia has once again committed a war crime, which is a serious violation of the Geneva Conventions and international humanitarian law,” he wrote.

Lubinets added that he had sent a letter to the International Committee of the Red Cross and the UN regarding the matter.

“The international community must respond immediately to this act of brutality to stop Russia’s aggression! How many more lives must be lost for the world to act?” Lubinets said. “Russia must be held accountable for every crime and every broken life.”

On Nov. 9, a separate video surfaced on Telegram showing Russian soldiers capturing a wounded Ukrainian serviceman. According to the Ukrainian Office of the Prosecutor General, the unarmed soldier, lying on the ground, was shot at close range by the Russian military with an automatic weapon.